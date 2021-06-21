II-VI Incorporated Introduces Heated Ion Implantation Foundry Services for 150 mm Silicon Carbide Wafers

The growing interest in clean energy is accelerating the electrification of the global energy and transport infrastructure and driving the demand for power electronics with high reliability that can be produced at scale. II-VI now offers the world’s most advanced ion implantation foundry services and support for state-of-the-art 150 mm diameter SiC wafers. II-VI’s ion implantation process enables highly reliable power electronics by running at temperatures of up to 650 ⁰C to anneal the crystal structure dynamically and eliminate defects. The process provides a very high level of doping precision, both in terms of depth and concentration.

“To our knowledge, II-VI is the first foundry in the world to provide such advanced ion implantation services commercially for 150 mm SiC wafers and we plan to scale to 200 mm in the future,” said Sohail Khan, Executive Vice President, New Ventures & Wide-Bandgap Electronics Technologies Business Unit. “II-VI’s new ion implantation process is extremely versatile: It delivers a broad energy range from 10 keV to 1 MeV and can be heated or unheated for a wide range of compound semiconductor wafer materials and devices. This process is compatible with a vast array of materials, including silicon and diamond for special-purpose applications, as well as those that can be integrated into wafer-scale optics platforms.”

II-VI implants tens of thousands of wafers per week and adds tools and capacity as required to support customers’ changing needs, provides capacity for urgent spikes in demand, and offers same-day turnaround. II-VI’s world-class technical expertise, rigorous quality program, and broad range of tooling offer a powerful and flexible outsourcing option for ion implantation, serving production manufacturing and R&D environments.

II-VI maintains a large complement of high- and medium-current and high-energy production implanters handling 2-inch to 12-inch substrates. II-VI’s broad range of wafer foundry services includes silicon carbide, gallium arsenide, and indium phosphide epitaxial growth. II-VI also provides ion implantation disk refurbishing and reconditioning services to maximize quality, uptime, and utilization.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, industrial, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.