Silver Elephant Starts 2,000-Meter Drilling Program at the Pulacayo Silver Project in Bolivia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or "the Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that it has started a 2,000-meter drilling program at its Pulacayo silver-lead-zinc project ("Pulacayo") in the Potosi department of Bolivia.

Based on the favorable results of an ongoing 108-km-line Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical survey, the Company has planned a minimum of 10 drillholes to test a large linear anomaly measuring 1,400 meters in length, and up to 250 meters wide. The IP anomaly has never been drilled and is situated parallel to the main 3 km east-west trending Tajo vein system (TVS), which is just 300 meters to the south. Initial drill targets included El Abra, Veta Quatro, and Pacamayo-all of which exhibit high chargeability that starts shallow and runs vertically to at least 600 meters (IP detection limit) at depth.

The goal is to expand Pulacayo's silver resource base, which currently stands at 106.7 million oz of indicated silver and 13.1 million oz of inferred silver according to an independent technical report by Mercator Geological Partners, effective October 13, 2020 and available on sedar.com. (Details provided in Company's news release dated October 13, 2020.)

Visit www.silverelef.com for plain and cross-sectioned IP maps.

Qualified Persons

The technical contents of this news release have been prepared under the supervision of Danniel Oosterman, VP Exploration. Mr. Oosterman is not independent of the Company in that he is employed by it. Mr. Oosterman is a qualified person as defined by the guidelines in NI 43-101.

About Silver Elephant

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a premier silver mining and exploration company.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"
Executive Chairman

For more information about Silver Elephant, please contact Investor Relations:
+1.604.569.3661 ext. 101
ir@silverelef.com www.silverelef.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: statements about the estimation of mineral resources; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future operations; future exploration prospectus; future corporate events; the completion and timing of mineral resource estimates and the PEA; future growth potential for the Company and Nevada Vanadium; and future development plans.

