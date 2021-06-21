Silver Elephant Starts 2,000-Meter Drilling Program at the Pulacayo Silver Project in Bolivia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or "the Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that it has started a 2,000-meter drilling program at its Pulacayo silver-lead-zinc …

Based on the favorable results of an ongoing 108-km-line Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical survey, the Company has planned a minimum of 10 drillholes to test a large linear anomaly measuring 1,400 meters in length, and up to 250 meters wide. The IP anomaly has never been drilled and is situated parallel to the main 3 km east-west trending Tajo vein system (TVS), which is just 300 meters to the south. Initial drill targets included El Abra, Veta Quatro, and Pacamayo-all of which exhibit high chargeability that starts shallow and runs vertically to at least 600 meters (IP detection limit) at depth.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or "the Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that it has started a 2,000-meter drilling program at its Pulacayo silver-lead-zinc project ("Pulacayo") in the Potosi department of Bolivia.

The goal is to expand Pulacayo's silver resource base, which currently stands at 106.7 million oz of indicated silver and 13.1 million oz of inferred silver according to an independent technical report by Mercator Geological Partners, effective October 13, 2020 and available on sedar.com. (Details provided in Company's news release dated October 13, 2020.)

Visit www.silverelef.com for plain and cross-sectioned IP maps.

Qualified Persons

The technical contents of this news release have been prepared under the supervision of Danniel Oosterman, VP Exploration. Mr. Oosterman is not independent of the Company in that he is employed by it. Mr. Oosterman is a qualified person as defined by the guidelines in NI 43-101.

About Silver Elephant

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a premier silver mining and exploration company.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

