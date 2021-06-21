Cellforce Group GmbH Joint Venture between Porsche and CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)
Germany - Stuttgart / Tuebingen / Itzehoe (ots) - The latest step in the
electric offensive: Porsche is investing a high double-digit million amount in
the new company Cellforce Group GmbH. Porsche and joint venture partner
CUSTOMCELLS (https://www.customcells.org/) today announced the launch of
production of high-performance battery cells at the Weissach Development Centre.
CUSTOMCELLS is one of the world's leading companies in the development of
special lithium-ion battery cells.
"The battery cell is the combustion chamber of the future. As a new Porsche
subsidiary, the Cellforce Group will be instrumental in driving forward the
research, development, production and sales of high-performance battery cells,"
says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche. "This joint
venture allows us to position ourselves at the forefront of global competition
in developing the most powerful battery cell and make it the link between the
unmistakable Porsche driving experience and sustainability. This is how we shape
the future of the sports car."
On the political side, Winfried Kretschmann, Minister President of
Baden-Württemberg, Thomas Bareiß, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal
Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy and Boris Palmer, Mayor of the City of
Tübingen, accompanied the official start of the company foundation. On the part
of the companies involved, Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche AG, Michael Steiner,
Porsche Board Member for Research and Development, as well as Leopold König and
Torge Thönnessen, the managing directors of Customcells Itzehoe GmbH, were on
site. The new venture, in which Porsche has a majority stake of 83.75 per cent,
has its headquarters in Tübingen. The university town is also on the shortlist
for the location of the battery factory, which is to be located in close
proximity to the research and development center in Weissach as well as the
headquarters of Porsche AG in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. The number of employees is
expected to grow from the initial workforce of 13 provided jointly by both
companies to up to 80 by 2025. The Federal Republic of Germany and the state of
Baden-Württemberg are funding the project with around 60 million euros.
"We founded CUSTOMCELLS with the aim of developing customer-specific battery
cells for the most demanding of applications, and this is exactly what we can
now realise together with Porsche. The goal for the planned production plant is
to reach a minimum annual capacity of 100 MWh. This is equivalent to
high-performance batteries for 1,000 vehicles," according to Torge Thönnessen,
CEO of CUSTOMCELLS. "We are not only contributing our expertise in cell
