Germany - Stuttgart / Tuebingen / Itzehoe (ots) - The latest step in the

electric offensive: Porsche is investing a high double-digit million amount in

the new company Cellforce Group GmbH. Porsche and joint venture partner

CUSTOMCELLS (https://www.customcells.org/) today announced the launch of

production of high-performance battery cells at the Weissach Development Centre.

CUSTOMCELLS is one of the world's leading companies in the development of

special lithium-ion battery cells.



"The battery cell is the combustion chamber of the future. As a new Porsche

subsidiary, the Cellforce Group will be instrumental in driving forward the

research, development, production and sales of high-performance battery cells,"

says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche. "This joint

venture allows us to position ourselves at the forefront of global competition

in developing the most powerful battery cell and make it the link between the

unmistakable Porsche driving experience and sustainability. This is how we shape

the future of the sports car."







Baden-Württemberg, Thomas Bareiß, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal

Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy and Boris Palmer, Mayor of the City of

Tübingen, accompanied the official start of the company foundation. On the part

of the companies involved, Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche AG, Michael Steiner,

Porsche Board Member for Research and Development, as well as Leopold König and

Torge Thönnessen, the managing directors of Customcells Itzehoe GmbH, were on

site. The new venture, in which Porsche has a majority stake of 83.75 per cent,

has its headquarters in Tübingen. The university town is also on the shortlist

for the location of the battery factory, which is to be located in close

proximity to the research and development center in Weissach as well as the

headquarters of Porsche AG in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. The number of employees is

expected to grow from the initial workforce of 13 provided jointly by both

companies to up to 80 by 2025. The Federal Republic of Germany and the state of

Baden-Württemberg are funding the project with around 60 million euros.



"We founded CUSTOMCELLS with the aim of developing customer-specific battery

cells for the most demanding of applications, and this is exactly what we can

now realise together with Porsche. The goal for the planned production plant is

to reach a minimum annual capacity of 100 MWh. This is equivalent to

high-performance batteries for 1,000 vehicles," according to Torge Thönnessen,

"We are not only contributing our expertise in cell



