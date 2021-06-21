checkAd

Cellforce Group GmbH Joint Venture between Porsche and CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
21.06.2021, 15:30  |  60   |   |   

Germany - Stuttgart / Tuebingen / Itzehoe (ots) - The latest step in the
electric offensive: Porsche is investing a high double-digit million amount in
the new company Cellforce Group GmbH. Porsche and joint venture partner
CUSTOMCELLS (https://www.customcells.org/) today announced the launch of
production of high-performance battery cells at the Weissach Development Centre.
CUSTOMCELLS is one of the world's leading companies in the development of
special lithium-ion battery cells.

"The battery cell is the combustion chamber of the future. As a new Porsche
subsidiary, the Cellforce Group will be instrumental in driving forward the
research, development, production and sales of high-performance battery cells,"
says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche. "This joint
venture allows us to position ourselves at the forefront of global competition
in developing the most powerful battery cell and make it the link between the
unmistakable Porsche driving experience and sustainability. This is how we shape
the future of the sports car."

On the political side, Winfried Kretschmann, Minister President of
Baden-Württemberg, Thomas Bareiß, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal
Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy and Boris Palmer, Mayor of the City of
Tübingen, accompanied the official start of the company foundation. On the part
of the companies involved, Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche AG, Michael Steiner,
Porsche Board Member for Research and Development, as well as Leopold König and
Torge Thönnessen, the managing directors of Customcells Itzehoe GmbH, were on
site. The new venture, in which Porsche has a majority stake of 83.75 per cent,
has its headquarters in Tübingen. The university town is also on the shortlist
for the location of the battery factory, which is to be located in close
proximity to the research and development center in Weissach as well as the
headquarters of Porsche AG in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. The number of employees is
expected to grow from the initial workforce of 13 provided jointly by both
companies to up to 80 by 2025. The Federal Republic of Germany and the state of
Baden-Württemberg are funding the project with around 60 million euros.

"We founded CUSTOMCELLS with the aim of developing customer-specific battery
cells for the most demanding of applications, and this is exactly what we can
now realise together with Porsche. The goal for the planned production plant is
to reach a minimum annual capacity of 100 MWh. This is equivalent to
high-performance batteries for 1,000 vehicles," according to Torge Thönnessen,
CEO of CUSTOMCELLS. "We are not only contributing our expertise in cell
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cellforce Group GmbH Joint Venture between Porsche and CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO) The latest step in the electric offensive: Porsche is investing a high double-digit million amount in the new company Cellforce Group GmbH. Porsche and joint venture partner CUSTOMCELLS (https://www.customcells.org/) today announced the launch of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Syntun analysiert Umsatz beim China "618 Shopping Festival" der E-Commerce-Plattformen: Das GMV (Brutto-Warenvolumen) von 578,5 Mrd. Yuan
Destiny wird dank der strategischen Übernahmen von Telepo und Soluno zu Europas ...
Versicherungsmakler wollen in die digitale Champions League aufsteigen / ...
Detlev Louis stärkt Kundenbindung und Kundenzufriedenheit durch hoch personalisierte, ...
HÖCHSTE KOMPETENZ: FOCUS-MONEY und ServiceValue zeichnen CHECK24 aus
Bevölkerung Deutschlands im Jahr 2020 erstmals seit 2011 nicht gewachsen
Erst jedes zweite Fertigungsunternehmen weltweit leistet einen Beitrag zu den Klimazielen des ...
Ab 26. Juli können Globus-Kund: innen PAYBACK Punkte sammeln (FOTO)
Paketzustellung mit selbstfahrenden Transportern: Ford und Hermes starten Pilotprojekt
Umsetzung des Lieferkettengesetzes: PwC und fTRACE geben Kooperation bekannt
Titel
M3 Invests in Physicians Career Portal praktischArzt (FOTO)
60 Top-Managerinnen gründen Deutschlands größtes Investorinnen-Netzwerk: encourageventures bündelt Kapital, Kontakte und Know-how und geht heute mit virtuellem ...
BGH sieht im VW-Abgasskandal Anspruch auf Schadensersatz nach Fahrzeug-Verkauf / VW-Dieselgate ...
Factoring leicht gemacht: ETL und Billie kooperieren bei Vorfinanzierung von Rechnungen
Berliner Cannabis-Unternehmen Sanity Group schließt mit über 35 Millionen Euro Series-A ...
Finanz-Award 2021 / Top-Unternehmen in puncto Leistungen und Service - Verleihung des renommierten ...
Mercedes-Abgasskandal: LG Konstanz verurteilt Daimler zur Rücknahme eines Mercedes GLK 250 4Matik
Kaffee, Recycling und Nachhaltigkeit - Nespresso sucht den Dialog als Partner vom GREENTECH ...
EANS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom / Results for financial year 2020/21
Einsatz von Rezyklat: Schwarz Gruppe erweitert Ziele der Plastikstrategie REset Plastic
Titel
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Eckes-Granini als erstes Unternehmen in Deutschland mit dem "Lean & Green" 3rd Star ...
Wernigerode ist die einzige ostdeutsche Kommune, die 2021 im Europan-Wettbewerb Ideen junger ...
Wirtschaftlicher Mehrwert durch Prozessanalytik: Deloitte stellt erstmals den Global Process Mining Survey 2021 vor
Gold rund um die Uhr
Das Nachhaltigkeitsmosaik von Gigaset zum Weltumwelttag (FOTO)
Toni Kroos bei "Die Höhle der Löwen" / Maschmeyer löst Versprechen ein: Weltstar kooperiert mit Startup Green MNKY (FOTO)
Nico Lüdemann neuer Vorsitzender der BVMW-Kommission Internet und Digitales
Khiron Life Sciences meldet Finanzergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2021
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:16 Uhr
CureVac, BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax: Marktbericht Themendepot Zukunftstechnologien
16:15 Uhr
Industry Warns of Impact of Chip Shortages on Payment Card Supply
16:15 Uhr
Epredia And Aiforia Announce Partnership For Global Distribution Of AI-powered Pathology Software
16:15 Uhr
Admission to Trading on the Euronext Growth Paris
16:13 Uhr
Clever Leaves Sends First Commercial Flower Shipment to Australia Through Commercial Partnership with IDT Australia Limited
16:10 Uhr
Aktien New York: Erholung von schwacher Vorwoche
16:10 Uhr
Metrospaces Makes Key Changes in Company's Management Team
16:07 Uhr
New Mobility Report: Northvolt und Volvo planen Batterie-Kooperation, Stellantis baut künftig E-Autos in Rüsselsheim
16:05 Uhr
SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC:SPOI) Resumes Trading On OTC:PINK
16:05 Uhr
Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme