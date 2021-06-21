Travelers Announces the Start of the 2021 Travelers Championship

This week, fans will also return to the course, after the 2020 Travelers Championship was held as a TV-only event because of COVID-19 restrictions. Ticketed spectators will be allowed on-site starting Wednesday.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV ) today announced the start of the 2021 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. This year’s tournament features many of the PGA TOUR’s top players, including Dustin Johnson, the defending champion and the No. 2-ranked player in the world, as well as Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson, among others.

“We sponsor this event in large part because of its incredible impact on the region – from the economic boost it provides local businesses to the funds it generates for hundreds of worthy charities,” said Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Travelers. “The Travelers Championship means a lot to our community and to us. We’re proud to carry on this tournament’s legacy, and we’re looking forward to the return of fans to TPC River Highlands. On behalf of everyone at Travelers, welcome back.”

Travelers announced in March that it was extending its title sponsorship of the Travelers Championship through 2030. The company has been a sponsor of the event since its inception in 1952 and the title sponsor since 2007. The extension will make Travelers the longest-serving title sponsor in the tournament’s nearly 70-year history.

Since 2007, the event has generated more than $20 million for nearly 800 nonprofits throughout New England, including more than $1.6 million for 115 charities in 2020. This year, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp will once again be the tournament’s primary charitable beneficiary. The camp suffered a significant fire in February, which destroyed four buildings on its campus in Ashford, Connecticut. Generous donors contributed $1.7 million to support the rebuilding effort after Travelers and the Travelers Championship announced $1 million in matching donations.

“The Travelers Championship creates a platform and a support network for so many nonprofits in the area,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “Through the strong relationships that we’ve built with charities, community groups, state officials, the PGA TOUR, the media, fans and the world’s best golfers, this tournament continues to grow and help important causes throughout the region.”

The Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am is scheduled for Wednesday, June 23, and will feature numerous stars from the world of sports and entertainment, including Chris Berman, Jim Calhoun, Javier Colon, Chris Dailey, Doug Flutie, Chris Jackson and Dan Orlovsky. Competition rounds will be held June 24-27 and broadcast live on Golf Channel Thursday and Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. ET and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. ET. CBS will provide live coverage Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. ET.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2020. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

