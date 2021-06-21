checkAd

Travelers Announces the Start of the 2021 Travelers Championship

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 15:17  |  32   |   |   

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced the start of the 2021 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. This year’s tournament features many of the PGA TOUR’s top players, including Dustin Johnson, the defending champion and the No. 2-ranked player in the world, as well as Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson, among others.

This week, fans will also return to the course, after the 2020 Travelers Championship was held as a TV-only event because of COVID-19 restrictions. Ticketed spectators will be allowed on-site starting Wednesday.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Travelers Companies!
Short
Basispreis 158,58€
Hebel 10,08
Ask 0,93
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 130,06€
Hebel 9,47
Ask 1,52
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We sponsor this event in large part because of its incredible impact on the region – from the economic boost it provides local businesses to the funds it generates for hundreds of worthy charities,” said Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Travelers. “The Travelers Championship means a lot to our community and to us. We’re proud to carry on this tournament’s legacy, and we’re looking forward to the return of fans to TPC River Highlands. On behalf of everyone at Travelers, welcome back.”

Travelers announced in March that it was extending its title sponsorship of the Travelers Championship through 2030. The company has been a sponsor of the event since its inception in 1952 and the title sponsor since 2007. The extension will make Travelers the longest-serving title sponsor in the tournament’s nearly 70-year history.

Since 2007, the event has generated more than $20 million for nearly 800 nonprofits throughout New England, including more than $1.6 million for 115 charities in 2020. This year, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp will once again be the tournament’s primary charitable beneficiary. The camp suffered a significant fire in February, which destroyed four buildings on its campus in Ashford, Connecticut. Generous donors contributed $1.7 million to support the rebuilding effort after Travelers and the Travelers Championship announced $1 million in matching donations.

“The Travelers Championship creates a platform and a support network for so many nonprofits in the area,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “Through the strong relationships that we’ve built with charities, community groups, state officials, the PGA TOUR, the media, fans and the world’s best golfers, this tournament continues to grow and help important causes throughout the region.”

The Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am is scheduled for Wednesday, June 23, and will feature numerous stars from the world of sports and entertainment, including Chris Berman, Jim Calhoun, Javier Colon, Chris Dailey, Doug Flutie, Chris Jackson and Dan Orlovsky. Competition rounds will be held June 24-27 and broadcast live on Golf Channel Thursday and Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. ET and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. ET. CBS will provide live coverage Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. ET.

For more information about the Travelers Championship, visit TravelersChampionship.com or follow the tournament on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2020. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

Travelers Companies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Travelers Announces the Start of the 2021 Travelers Championship The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced the start of the 2021 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. This year’s tournament features many of the PGA TOUR’s top players, including Dustin Johnson, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
Vivendi and Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Sign an Agreement for the Sale of 10% of UMG’s ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) to Acquire 10% of the Ordinary Shares of ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. ...
Ambarella Expands Security AI Vision SoC Portfolio With Two New Families; Doubles Resolution to ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ...
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.06.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 24/21
16.06.21
Travelers Publishes Its 2020 Sustainability Report
12.06.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 23/21
11.06.21
Travelers Schedules Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2021 Results
04.06.21
AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes
26.05.21
Travelers’ Wildfire Defense Services Endorsement Now Available to Colorado Customers
24.05.21
Travelers Institute Kicks Off Summer 2021 Virtual Programming with ‘The Future of Cities’ Webinar