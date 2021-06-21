Aquestive Therapeutics Announces Leadership Transition of Chief Financial Officer

WARREN, N.J., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address patients’ unmet needs and solve therapeutic problems, today announced that A. Ernest (Ernie) Toth, Jr., a seasoned financial executive and currently serving the Company as the interim Chief Financial Officer, has transitioned to the permanent role of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.



“Ernie is a seasoned and experienced financial executive. He has become a valued member of our team and an important part of our external relationships in the financial community. We look forward to the effective leadership of the financial functions of the Company that Ernie will bring,” said Keith Kendall, Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive.