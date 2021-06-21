checkAd

Aquestive Therapeutics Announces Leadership Transition of Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 15:15  |  42   |   |   

WARREN, N.J., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address patients’ unmet needs and solve therapeutic problems, today announced that A. Ernest (Ernie) Toth, Jr., a seasoned financial executive and currently serving the Company as the interim Chief Financial Officer, has transitioned to the permanent role of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

“Ernie is a seasoned and experienced financial executive. He has become a valued member of our team and an important part of our external relationships in the financial community. We look forward to the effective leadership of the financial functions of the Company that Ernie will bring,” said Keith Kendall, Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive.

About Mr. Toth
Ernie Toth joined Aquestive as Interim CFO in December, 2020 through the services of Danforth Advisors, a consulting firm providing finance support and strategic advisory services to life science companies and the healthcare technology industry. Prior to joining Aquestive, Mr. Toth was CFO of EHE Health, a national preventive health, primary care, and telehealth network owned by Summit Partners and DW Healthcare Partners. From January, 2016 to December, 2016, Mr. Toth was Chief Financial Officer of ArisGlobal, an end-to-end drug development platform, and from January, 2015 to December, 2015, he served as Global Chief Financial Officer of Synowledge, a global life sciences solutions company providing drug safety, regulatory affairs and IT services to diverse pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical devices companies. Owned by the Abbhi family, at both ArisGlobal and Synowledge, he led Finance, HR, IT, Legal, and Commercial Operations during periods of high growth and the sale of Synowledge to Bioclinica. Mr. Toth was Chief Financial Officer from 2011 to 2013 of JHP Pharmaceuticals, a PE owned (Morgan Stanley Private Investments) integrated specialty healthcare company that develops, manufactures and sells branded and generic aseptic injectable pharmaceuticals and provides contract manufacturing services for global pharmaceutical companies. As CFO, Mr. Toth provided financial and operational leadership through 9 new product launches, 17 ANDA filings, a BARDA award, clinical trials and the sale to Warburg Pincus in 2012. From 2014 until its sale to a strategic buyer in 2017, Mr. Toth was a member of the Board of Directors of Eska, a leading Canadian beverage company owned by Morgan Stanley Private Investments. Mr. Toth’s prior experience includes senior financial leadership positions at Valeritas, Pharmaceutical Formulations, and World Power Technologies. He spent 15 years in various financial positions at MacAndrews & Forbes, the investment company owned by Ronald O. Perelman. Mr. Toth holds an MBA from Pace University, a BS in Accounting from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania, and is a CPA in the State of New York.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aquestive Therapeutics Announces Leadership Transition of Chief Financial Officer WARREN, N.J., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address patients’ unmet needs and solve therapeutic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES
Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus