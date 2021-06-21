checkAd

REPEAT - New Psychedelic Drug Formula Believed to Work to Mitigate Neurological Damage Due to Stroke, Provisional Patent Application Filed

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD62, WKN: A2P8K3) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Akome Biotech Ltd. (“Akome”) has commenced the development of a next-generation psychedelic drug formulation for the purpose of mitigating neurological damage that results from ischemic strokes.

Akome’s next generation psychedelic drug formulation for the mitigation of neurological damage resulting from ischemic strokes, also known as AKO001, is comprised of the psychedelic compound N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and a specific plant bioactive which, when combined together, are believed to work in a complementary and mitigating manner when provided to individuals immediately following their ischemic stroke. A provisional matter of composition patent application for AKO001 has been filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) under application 63147343.

Ischemia is a condition in which the blood vessels become blocked, and blood flow is stopped or reduced. When blood flow is diminished to a body part, that body part also does not receive adequate oxygen. Most strokes are ischemic by nature, and blood flow through the artery that supplies oxygen-rich blood to the brain becomes blocked, and brain cells begin to die. Ischemic stroke is the 3rd most common cause of death and the leading cause of disability worldwide in adults. 1The World Health Organization estimates that 17.9 million people die from stroke worldwide each year.

Akome’s specifically chosen plant bioactive and DMT are an ideal combination of compounds for mitigating the neurological damage caused by ischemic strokes. The bioactive shows evidence of promoting positive apoptotic processes (biological processes that occur in multicellular organisms, where a cell intentionally “decides” to die, or remove itself from an organism), and the DMT induces the formation of glial cells (a type of supportive cell in the central nervous system involved in regulating homeostasis and providing protection to the functioning of the nervous system). These complimentary functions could theoretically optimize in vivo replacement of neurons after neural injury, such as a stroke.

