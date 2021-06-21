checkAd

Genius Brands Appoints Nationally Recognized Psychiatrist, Dr. Cynthia Turner-Graham, to Its Board of Directors

21.06.2021   

President-Elect of the Black Psychiatrists of America, and Distinguished Life Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, Brings Broad Clinical, Administrative, and Community Leadership Experience

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNUS), a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, today announced the appointment of Dr. Cynthia Turner-Graham to the Company’s Board of Directors. 

Cynthia Turner-Graham, MD, is a board-certified psychiatrist and Distinguished Life Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, who brings over 40 years of experience in the healthcare industry as a practicing psychiatrist, healthcare administrator and community leader. Among her accomplishments, Dr. Turner-Graham is the immediate past president of the Suburban Maryland Psychiatric Society, served as a Director of the Washington Psychiatric Society. and will take the helm of Black Psychiatrists of America as President in 2022. She has served as Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at both Vanderbilt University and Howard University Schools of Medicine. 

Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO of Genius Brands, stated, “The entire Genius Brands Board of Directors proudly welcomes Dr. Turner-Graham as we focus on building shareholder value, producing positive children’s content, increasing diversity in our company and in the stories we tell. She brings an invaluable skill set and is uniquely qualified to help guide us in that mission as we continue growing our premier kids streaming platform, Kartoon Channel!, and advance our pipeline of tentpole productions.” 

Dr. Turner-Graham recently commented, “I am committed to supporting Genius Brands’ mission of creating programming for children with a purpose. Indeed, the fate of our country is in the hands of the next generation, who will need nation and community-building tools to make our communities places of harmony and civility. As a psychiatrist for more than 30 years, I’m honored to be part of this enterprising and forward-looking company.” 

Lynne Segall, Chair of Genius Brands’ Nominating Committee & Chief Revenue Officer at TheWrap, further noted, “It was my privilege to interview Dr. Turner-Graham and nominate her to join the Genius Brands board. She brings unique skills that are particularly useful for a company such as Genius which focuses on positive content with a purpose for children.” 

Disclaimer

