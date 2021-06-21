Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. Subsidiary Officina Della Cialda, SRL And Related Coffee Companies Acquires New Corporate Headquarters and Warehouse Facilities In Italy, Corporate Update on Private Placement Memorandum

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., in its New to the Street first interview on Sunday, 20 June 2021, announced the upcoming release of a Twenty Million USD ($20,000,000) private placement memorandum which will be utilized to provide further capital to its subsidiary companies for expansion and development of our existing businesses but also to fund additional acquisitions within the subsidiary groups. The private placement memorandum will provide a 7.5% interest payment to the private investors utilizing a new class of Preferred Stock, e.g. Preferred Series B which has been approved by the majority shareholders of Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.

Salt Lake City, Utah, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) (“Gaensel” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company with assets in Biotech, Cryptocurrency, Software/Gaming and VR, Health, Beauty and Fashion, Technology, CRM & Data, Commodities, Retail Coffee, as well as General Contracting and Patented Building supplies, is pleased to announce Officina Della Cialda, SRL, our Coffee Subsidiary and now the Managing Company for our related Italy Coffee subsidiaries, Europa 93 Caffe SRL and Bottega Dell Caffe SRL, has acquired a New Corporate Headquarter and over 1.499,00 square meters of warehouse facilities in Via Francesco Lenzi, Milan, Italy.

GEGR 1st New To The Street Interview June 20, 2021

Our President, Maria Bomboi, stated: “I am pleased to have the opportunity to spearhead the new Private Placement Memorandum and we have been working with each of the subsidiaries to define the utilization of these funds for expansion for each of our subsidiaries and to take advantage of additional acquisitions within our current investment groups. It was a pleasure today to have the first interview with New to the Street to provide an introduction of our Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. philosophy and business model.”

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty – Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current.

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.

57 West 200 South

Suite 300

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

admin@gegrgroup.com

Phone: +1 518-567-3649

https://www.gegrgroup.com