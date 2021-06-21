checkAd

On substantial participation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 15:20  |  18   |   |   

JSC Olainfarm has received announcement on substantial participation from Nika Saveļjeva. According to the announcement share of voting rights has decreased from 7.8% to 0%.

JSC Olainfarm has received announcement on substantial participation from AS AB CITY. According to the announcement share of voting rights is 7.8%. Other persons that belong to controlled company’s chain have 1.05% (AS RĪGAS FARMACEITISKĀ FABRIKA) and 21.97% (SIA FARMA FUND) of voting rights.

The received announcements (in Latvian) are attached.

Additional information:  
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

On substantial participation JSC Olainfarm has received announcement on substantial participation from Nika Saveļjeva. According to the announcement share of voting rights has decreased from 7.8% to 0%. JSC Olainfarm has received announcement on substantial participation from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES
Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus