DUBAI, UAE, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by FMI, the global aircraft tire market is likely to surpass a valuation amounting to US$ 1.56 Billion by the year 2021. The aircraft tire market is anticipated to project growth at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Surging air travel demand across the globe is one of the major factors driving the market growth. As per a study by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), in 2019, the number of passengers traveling via commercial airlines has grown to more than 4 billion. Thus, increasing use to commercial airlines is creating demand for more aircraft, in turn, boosting the sales of aircraft tires.

Growing demand for commercial and military aircraft has improved growth prospects for the manufacturers of aircraft tires. Narrow-body aircraft dominates the segment, as these aircrafts are the best option for short and medium-distance travel. This has resulted in increasing production of narrow-body aircraft in various sectors, driving the demand for aircraft tire in the market.

North America is dominating the global aircraft tire market with a revenue share of more than 20% across the globe. The region is considered as the manufacturing capital of the aircraft industry with the presence of a large number of major aircraft manufacturers, raw material suppliers, and airline companies.

"Leading aircraft tire manufacturers are increasingly adopting hybrid composite materials such as Kevlar to enhance endurance and loading capacity of tires for the modern aircrafts," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

The U.S. is leading the aircraft tire market in North America with a sales revenue of around US$ 387 billion for the aircrafts by the aviation industry.

China is the second leading market for aircraft tries. Increasing demand for new narrow-body aircrafts from the military sector is boosting the sales of aircraft tires in the country.

India is emerging as a lucrative market for aircraft tries on the back of a growing number of air travel passengers and increasing government investment aviation industry.

Rising number of airlines and improved aviation infrastructure is bolstering the growth of the aircraft tire market in Germany.

. Narrow-body aircrafts are dominating the segment owing to the increasing demand from the commercial and military sector.

Key Drivers