VanEck’s Real Asset Allocation ETF Has Been Renamed the VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF

"The risk of inflation is arguably higher now than it has been in the past 50 years,” said David Schassler, Portfolio Manager, VanEck. “Yet, most investors own few of the assets that may be best positioned to protect against inflation. That’s where RAAX comes in. It is a dynamic and risk-managed ETF that invests in inflation fighting assets. We are very pleased to be making this change to better align RAAX’s branding with the type of solution it provides.”

VanEck today announced that effective June 23, 2021 the VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (RAAX) will be known as the VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF . The fund’s ticker symbol will remain unchanged.

RAAX will continue to follow the same investment mandate in pursuit of long-term total return. The fund allocates primarily to exchange-traded products that provide exposure to real assets, including commodities, real estate, natural resources and infrastructure. During periods of sustained market declines, the fund also seeks to reduce downside risk through its rules-based approach to active management, which provides a determination as to when to allocate a portion of the fund’s assets to cash and cash equivalent holdings.

“A combination of active management and rules-based exposures makes RAAX a powerful tool for investors. We look forward to many more conversations with advisors and investors about the role that real assets can play in mitigating the pernicious effects of an inflationary environment,” added Mr. Schassler.

