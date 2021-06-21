Ardent Health Services Announces Senior Notes Offering

Ardent intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed 2029 Notes offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem, repay, retire and discharge in full all $475.0 million aggregate principal amount of AHP Health Partners’ outstanding 9.75% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and pay all related premiums, accrued interest, fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing.

Ardent Health Services today announced that it has commenced a private offering, subject to market and other conditions, of $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”) of AHP Health Partners, Inc. (“AHP Health Partners”), a direct majority-owned subsidiary of Ardent Health Partners, LLC (“Ardent”). The 2029 Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Ardent and certain of its existing and future wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries (other than AHP Health Partners) that are guarantors under AHP Health Partners’ senior secured credit facilities.

AHP Health Partners has delivered a notice of conditional redemption to holders of its 2026 Notes, stating that the entire principal amount outstanding of such 2026 Notes will be redeemed on July 15, 2021, subject to the completion of a debt financing on terms and conditions satisfactory to AHP Health Partners yielding aggregate gross proceeds, together with cash on hand and available borrowings, sufficient to fund the redemption payment to the holders of the 2026 Notes. Nothing contained in this press release constitutes a notice of redemption of the 2026 Notes.

The 2029 Notes and related guarantees will be offered in a private offering exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The 2029 Notes and related guarantees will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. A confidential offering memorandum for the 2029 Notes will be made available to such eligible persons. The offering will be conducted in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in such offering memorandum.