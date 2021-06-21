ICG Enterprise Trust Plc Q1 Update for the period to 30 April 2021
ICG Enterprise Trust plc
21 June 2021
Q1 Update for the period to 30 April 2021
Highest ever quarter of Realisation Proceeds; twelve Full Exits executed at 42% Uplift to Carrying Value
Highlights
- NAV per Share of 1,402p, NAV per Share Total Return during the quarter of 1.6%1
- Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis during the quarter of 3.4%1 (Sterling return: 2.2%)
- Record Realisation Proceeds of £100m in the quarter, representing approximately 70% of the average annual Realisation Proceeds for the last five years
- Twelve Full Exits generated 42%1 uplift to Carrying Value and 3.9x1 Multiple to Cost
- £32m of investments made during the period, 63% into High Conviction Investments including two Direct Investments
- Substantial pipeline of further investment opportunities with a number expected to close in the coming months, anticipating a very strong year for High Conviction Investments
- Recent realisation activity has resulted in expanded capacity to execute on investment opportunities. Available liquidity of £290m, comprising £116m of cash and £174m undrawn revolving credit facility
- First quarter dividend of 6p per share for the quarter ended 30 April 2021, an increase of 1p compared to the quarter ended 30 April 2020. In the absence of any unforeseen circumstances it is the Board’s current intention to declare total dividends of at least 27p per share for the financial year ended 31 January 2022, an increase of 3p (12.5%) per share compared to the financial year ended 31 January 2021
Comparison to prior periods
|Performance to 30 April 2021
|3 months
|1 year
|3 years
|5 years
|10 years
|NAV per Share Total Return
|+1.6%
|+29.8%
|+53.1%
|+108.7%
|+199.9%
|Share Price Total Return
|+12.8%
|+51.4%
|+37.0%
|+129.0%
|+265.9%
|FTSE All-Share Index Total Return
|+10.6%
|+25.9%
|+7.7%
|+39.9%
|+81.0%
|
12 months to
30 April 2021
|
12 months to
30 April 2020
|
Quarter ended
30 April 2021
|
Quarter ended
31 January 2021
|Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis
|37.0%
|6.1%
|3.4%
|17.1%
|NAV per Share
|1,402.2p
|1,100.2p
|1,402.2p
|1,384.4p
|NAV per Share Total Return
|29.8%
|5.0%
|1.6%
|11.8%
|Realisation Proceeds
|£208m
|£142m
|£100m
|£43m
|Total New Investment
|£139m
|£170m
|£32m
|£57m
Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG, commented:
“We were pleased with the performance delivered by the Portfolio in this quarter, generating a 3.4% Return on a Local Currency Basis. This is despite the reduction in Chewy’s share price during the quarter which impacted the value of our largest single investment. The performance of our Portfolio builds on the strong track record of our investments, which over the last twelve months have generated a Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis of 37.0%.
“In particular, I would highlight that the value of our Portfolio was underpinned during the quarter by a record level of realisations, generating £100m of proceeds. Twelve Full Exits occurred and were executed at an average 42% Uplift to Carrying Value, significantly above our five year historical average of 35%. I believe that our long term track record of realising investments at a material Uplift to Carrying Value underlines the substantial value within our Portfolio.
“We expect to invest these proceeds in the coming quarters into a number of exciting opportunities. Our long-standing relationships in the sector and the opportunities we get by being managed by ICG plc are strategic advantages in originating a large number of investment opportunities. We remain selective and disciplined in our investment approach as we navigate the current market conditions.
“Looking ahead, we believe the quality and breadth of investment opportunities we are seeing will lead to a very strong year of deployment for our High Conviction Investments. Our Portfolio is balanced by sector, geography and investment type, and we are well positioned to continue executing our investment strategy. This is an exciting time for ICG Enterprise Trust and I believe we are well placed to continue to deliver significant long-term shareholder value.”
Company timetable
Ex-dividend date: 12 August 2021
Record date: 13 August 2021
Payment of dividend: 3 September 2021
Business review
Solid performance across the Portfolio
- Investment portfolio valued at £893m
- Underlying Portfolio gains of £32m, comprising gains of £53m and losses of £21m, resulting in a Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis of 3.4%
- High Conviction Investments (48% of the Portfolio) experienced local currency returns of 0.5% during the quarter, or 4.3% when excluding the decrease in value of our investment in in PetSmart/Chewy
- Third Party Funds (52% of the Portfolio) generated 6.3% local currency returns
- Gains of £53m in the quarter were broad-based across our High Conviction and Third Party Fund investments
- The main driver of the £21m losses was the reduction in the share price of Chewy, which is reflected in the valuation of the PetSmart/Chewy investment. The decrease in Chewy’s share price from $102 to $80 during the period reduced the Portfolio value by circa £16m on a Local Currency Basis and circa £17m on a Sterling basis. Excluding the impact of PetSmart/Chewy on this quarter’s performance, we estimate the Portfolio Return on Local Currency Basis would have been circa 5.6%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s investment in PetSmart/Chewy has generated a mid-to-high single digit multiple on cost at current valuations and therefore significant value for our shareholders
- Sterling’s appreciation against the USD and EUR during the period resulted in a £11m reduction in the Portfolio value on a Sterling basis and therefore a Portfolio Return on a Sterling basis of 2.2%
Record Realisation Proceeds and at significant Uplift to Carrying Value
- Total Proceeds of £109m over the quarter, our most active quarter for realisations on record
- Realisation Proceeds of £100m, of which £77m was generated from 12 Full Exits that were executed at an average of 42% Uplift to Carrying Value and 3.9x Multiple to Cost, materially above our five year historical average of 35% and 2.4x respectively
- Fund Disposals generated £9m proceeds and released £10m of Undrawn Commitments
Investment opportunities across High Conviction Investments and Third Party Funds
- £32m of Total New Investment in the quarter; 63% (£20m) invested into High Conviction Investments with the remaining £12m being drawdowns on commitments to Third Party Funds
- Within our High Conviction Investments we invested £6m in two new Direct Investments during the quarter:
|Company
|Manager
|Company sector / description
|ICG Enterprise Trust investment during the quarter
|Ivanti
|Charlesbank
|Provider of enterprise IT software
|£6m
|AMEOS Group
|ICG
|Private hospital operator in the DACH region
|n/a1
1 Commitment made in April 2021 but not funded until after the quarter end
- Third Party Funds are important to our strategy of having an appropriately balanced portfolio and to sourcing High Conviction Investments. During the quarter we committed £83m in aggregate to two ICG funds and two third party managers:
|Fund
|Focus
|ICG Enterprise Trust Commitment during the quarter
|Resolute V
|North American mid-market buyouts
|$15m (£11m)
|Bregal Unternehmerkapital III
|European mid-market buyouts
|€10m (£9m)
|ICG Europe Fund VIII
|Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buy-outs
|€40m (£35m)
|ICG Strategic Equity IV
|Secondary fund restructurings
|$40m (£29m)
Quoted Companies
- We do not invest in publicly quoted companies but gain listed investment exposure when IPOs are used to exit an investment
- At 30 April 2021, we had 42 investments in quoted companies, representing 14.3% of the Portfolio value compared to 20.4% at 31 January 2021. The reduction was largely driven by the sale of our entire stake in Telos during February, as well as by the reduction in Chewy’s share price
- During the quarter Signify Health listed on the NYSE and therefore became a quoted company within our Portfolio. It now represents 0.5% of our Portfolio by value. The company provides technology-enabled healthcare payor services, and we have exposure through our investment via New Mountain V
- At 30 April 2021 there were three quoted investments that individually accounted for 0.5% or more of the Portfolio value:
|Company
|Ticker
|% value of Portfolio
|1
|Chewy (part of PetSmart)1
|CHWY-US
|8.2%
|2
|Allegro
|ALE-PL
|0.9%
|3
|Signify Health
|SGFY-US
|0.5%
|Other
|4.7%
|Total
|14.3%
|1 % value of Portfolio includes entire holding of PetSmart and Chewy. This investment is referred to generally within this announcement as PetSmart/Chewy. Most of the value in this investment is within Chewy
Robust balance sheet
- Closing NAV of £964m; investment portfolio represents 93% of NAV
- Strong liquidity position of £290m, comprising £116m cash and £174m undrawn bank facility
- Uncalled commitments of £473m (£87m of which are to funds outside of their investment period)
Dividend
- Continued commitment to progressive dividend in line with current policy
- First quarter dividend of 6p per share for the quarter ended 30 April 2021, an increase of 1p compared to the quarter ended 30 April 2020. The Board’s current intention is to declare quarterly dividends of at least 6p per share, and a final dividend of at least 9p per share for the financial year ended 31 January 2022
- In the absence of any unforeseen circumstances, it is therefore the Board’s current intention to declare total dividends of at least 27p per share for the financial year ended 31 January 2022. This would represent an increase of 3p (12.5%) per share compared to the financial year ended 31 January 2021
Board
- Lucinda Riches retires from the Board today having served for ten years. We would like to thank Lucinda for her contributions to ICG Enterprise Trust
- David Warnock will replace Lucinda as the Senior Independent Director, subject to his election at the forthcoming AGM
Activity since the period end (to 31 May 2021)
- Total Proceeds
Proceeds of £5m received
- Deployment
Invested £26m, 70% into High Conviction Investments
- New Fund Commitments
Hellman & Friedman X, focused on large buyouts in North America: $10m (£7m)
Thomas H. Lee Partners IX, focused on mid-market buyouts in North America: $20m (£14m)
Supplementary information
The 30 largest underlying investments
The table below presents the 30 companies in which ICG Enterprise Trust had the largest investments by value at 30 April 2021. These investments may be held directly or through funds, or in some cases in both ways. The valuations are gross and are shown as a percentage of the total Portfolio.
|Company
|Manager
|Year of investment
|Country
|Value as a % of Portfolio
|1
|PetSmart/Chewy+^
|Retailer of pet products and services
|BC Partners
|2015
|United States
|8.2%
|2
|DomusVi+
|Operator of retirement homes
|ICG
|2017
|France
|4.1%
|3
|Minimax+
|Supplier of fire protection systems and services
|ICG
|2018
|Germany
|3.5%
|4
|IRI+
|Provider of mission-critical data and predictive analytics to consumer goods manufacturers
|New Mountain Capital
|2018
|United States
|2.4%
|5
|Leaf Home Solutions
|Provider of gutter protection solutions
|Gridiron Capital
|2016
|United States
|2.2%
|6
|Visma+
|Provider of business management software and outsourcing services
|ICG / HgCapital
|2017 / 2020
|Norway
|2.2%
|7
|DOC Generici+
|Retailer of pharmaceutical products
|ICG
|2019
|Italy
|2.2%
|8
|Yudo+
|Manufacturer of components for injection moulding
|ICG
|2017
|Hong Kong
|2.0%
|9
|Supporting Education Group+^
|Provider of temporary staff for the education sector
|ICG
|2014
|United Kingdom
|1.9%
|10
|Froneri^
|Manufacturer and distributor of ice cream products
|PAI Partners
|2019
|United Kingdom
|1.8%
|11
|Berlin Packaging+
|Provider of global packaging services and supplies
|Oak Hill Capital
|2018
|United States
|1.7%
|12
|Endeavor Schools+
|Provider of paid private schooling
|Leeds Equity Partners
|2018
|United States
|1.5%
|13
|U-POL^
|Manufacturer and distributor of automotive refinishing products
|Graphite Capital
|2010
|United Kingdom
|1.3%
|14
|PSB Academy+
|Provider of private tertiary education
|ICG
|2018
|Singapore
|1.1%
|15
|Curium Pharma+
|Supplier of nuclear medicine diagnostic pharmaceuticals
|ICG
|2020
|United Kingdom
|1.0%
|16
|Allegro
|Operator of an online marketplace and price comparison website
|Cinven / Permira Advisers
|2017
|Poland
|0.9%
|17
|VitalSmarts+
|Provider of corporate training courses focused on communication skills and leadership development
|Leeds Equity Partners
|2019
|United States
|0.9%
|18
|AML RightSource+
|Provider of compliance and regulatory services and solutions
|Gridiron Capital
|2020
|United States
|0.8%
|19
|David Lloyd Leisure+
|Operator of premium health clubs
|TDR Capital
|2013 / 2020
|United Kingdom
|0.7%
|20
|RegEd+
|Provider of SaaS-based governance, risk and compliance enterprise software solutions
|Gryphon Investors
|2018
|United States
|0.6%
|21
|Ivanti+
|Provider of IT management solutions
|Charlesbank Capital Partners
|2021
|United States
|0.6%
|22
|IRIS Accountancy Solutions
|Provider of business-critical software and services for the accountancy and payroll sectors
|ICG
|2018
|United Kingdom
|0.6%
|23
|EG Group
|Operator of petrol station forecourts
|TDR Capital
|2014
|United Kingdom
|0.6%
|24
|Compass Community
|Provider of fostering services and children residential care
|Graphite Capital
|2017
|United Kingdom
|0.6%
|25
|CCC Information Services
|Provider of auto collision software and service
|Advent International / Oak Hill Capital
|2017
|United States
|0.5%
|26
|WCT^
|Drug development services
|The Jordan Company
|2007
|United States
|0.5%
|27
|Trust Holding
|Distributor of branded consumer electronics accessories in the value-for-money segment
|Egeria
|2018
|Netherlands
|0.5%
|28
|proALPHA
|Developer and vendor of resource planning software
|ICG
|2017
|Germany
|0.5%
|29
|Springer^
|Publisher of professional and academic media
|BC Partners
|2013
|Germany
|0.5%
|30
|Synlab
|Operator of medical diagnostic laboratories
|Cinven
|2015
|Germany
|0.5%
|Total of the 30 largest underlying investments
|46.4%
|⁺ All or part of this investment is held directly as a co-investment or other direct investment
|^ All or part of this investment was acquired as part of a secondary purchase
The 30 largest fund investments
The 30 largest funds by value at 30 April 2021 are:
|Fund
|Year of commitment
|Country/ region
|Value £m
|Outstanding commitment £m
|1
|BC European Capital IX **
|Large buyouts
|2011
|Europe/North America
|39.8
|2.0
|2
|ICG Europe VII
|Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts
|2018
|Europe
|30.7
|11.9
|3
|Gridiron Capital Fund III
|Mid-market buyouts
|2016
|North America
|26.4
|4.0
|4
|Graphite Capital Partners VIII *
|Mid-market buyouts
|2013
|UK
|24.7
|4.4
|5
|ICG Strategic Equities Fund III
|Secondary fund restructurings
|2018
|Global
|23.6
|11.3
|6
|Sixth Cinven Fund
|Large buyouts
|2016
|Europe
|23.6
|2.1
|7
|Advent Global Private Equity VIII
|Large buyouts
|2016
|Europe/North America
|21.5
|0.6
|8
|ICG Europe VI **
|Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts
|2015
|Europe
|20.9
|4.5
|9
|CVC European Equity Partners VI
|Large buyouts
|2013
|Europe/North America
|20.7
|2.6
|10
|CVC European Equity Partners VII
|Large buyouts
|2017
|Europe/North America
|16.3
|7.5
|11
|BC European Capital X
|Large buyouts
|2016
|Europe
|16.3
|1.6
|12
|PAI Strategic Partnerships **
|Mid-market and large buyouts
|2019
|Europe
|15.7
|0.6
|13
|One Equity Partners VI
|Mid-market buyouts
|2016
|Europe/North America
|15.4
|0.6
|14
|Graphite Capital Partners VII * / **
|Mid-market buyouts
|2007
|UK
|15.1
|2.8
|15
|PAI Europe VI
|Mid-market and large buyouts
|2013
|Europe
|14.9
|1.4
|16
|Resolute IV
|Mid-market buyouts
|2018
|North America
|14.3
|1.9
|17
|New Mountain Partners V
|Mid-market buyouts
|2017
|North America
|14.2
|1.3
|18
|Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VIII
|Mid-market and large buyouts
|2017
|North America
|13.2
|7.5
|19
|Permira V
|Large buyouts
|2013
|Europe/North America
|12.7
|0.5
|20
|Permira VI
|Large buyouts
|2016
|Europe
|12.0
|2.0
|21
|Gryphon V
|Mid-market buyouts
|2019
|North America
|12.0
|1.4
|22
|ICG Asia Pacific Fund III
|Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts
|2016
|Asia Pacific
|11.5
|2.8
|23
|Charterhouse Capital Partners X
|Large buyouts
|2015
|Europe
|10.9
|3.9
|24
|TDR Capital III
|Mid-market and large buyouts
|2013
|Europe
|10.8
|1.6
|25
|Leeds Equity Partners VI
|Mid-market buyouts
|2017
|North America
|10.5
|0.7
|26
|Resolute II **
|Mid-market buyouts
|2018
|North America
|10.3
|1.6
|27
|PAI Europe VII
|Mid-market and large buyouts
|2017
|Europe
|10.1
|12.1
|28
|Egeria Private Equity Fund IV
|Mid-market buyouts
|2012
|Netherlands
|9.2
|1.1
|29
|Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VII
|Mid-market and large buyouts
|2015
|North America
|8.9
|1.6
|30
|Oak Hill Capital Partners IV
|Mid-market buyouts
|2017
|North America
|8.3
|0.7
|
Total of the largest 30 fund investments
|494.6
|98.6
|
Percentage of total investment Portfolio
|55.4%
|* Includes the associated Top Up funds
|** All or part of an interest acquired through a secondary fund purchase
Portfolio analysis
All data is presented on a look-through basis to the investment portfolio held by the Company, consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports
|Investment category
|% of portfolio
|High Conviction Investments
|ICG funds and co-investments
|26.8%
|Third party co-investments
|14.4%
|Third party secondary investments
|6.7%
|Total High Conviction Investments
|
47.9%
|
Third Party Funds
|
52.1%
|Total
|100.0%
|Portfolio by investment type
|% of value of underlying investments
|Large buyouts
|53.9%
|Mid-market buyouts
|35.2%
|Small buyouts
|10.9%
|Total
|100.0%
|
Portfolio by calendar year of investment
|
% of value of underlying investments
|2021
|2.6%
|2020
|11.8%
|2019
|19.5%
|2018
|20.9%
|2017
|17.0%
|2016
|8.5%
|2015
|10.0%
|2014 and older
|9.7%
|Total
|100.0%
|
Portfolio by sector
|% of value of underlying investments
|Consumer goods and services
|25.0%
|Healthcare
|18.9%
|TMT
|16.8%
|Business services
|12.1%
|Industrials
|8.1%
|Education
|6.7%
|Financials
|5.2%
|Other
|4.5%
|Leisure
|2.7%
|Total
|100.0%
|
Portfolio by geographic distribution based on location of Company headquarters
|
% of value of underlying investments
|North America
|39.7%
|Europe
|34.7%
|UK
|17.7%
|Rest of world
|7.9%
|Total
|100.0%
Summary balance sheet information
|£m
|30 April 21
|% of net assets
|31 January 21
|% of net assets
|Portfolio
|892.8
|92.6%
|949.2
|99.7%
|Cash and liquid assets
|116.0
|12.0%
|45.2
|4.7%
|Other net current liabilities
|(44.6)
|(4.6%)
|(42.4)
|(4.4)%
|Net assets
|964.2
|100.0%
|952.0
|100.0%
|
Movement in the Portfolio
|3 months
|£m
|30 April 21
|Opening Portfolio (31 January 2021)
|949.2
|Total New Investment
|31.8
|Total Proceeds
|(109.4)
|Net cash (inflow) / outflow
|(77.6)
|Underlying Valuation Movement*
|31.9
|Currency movement
|(10.7)
|Closing Portfolio
|892.8
|% underlying Portfolio growth (local currency)
|3.4%
|% currency movement
|(1.2%)
|% underlying Portfolio growth (Sterling)
|2.2%
|Expenses and other
|(0.6)%
|NAV per Share Total Return
|1.6%
|
* 82% of the Portfolio is valued using 31 March 2021 (or later) valuations. The remaining 18% is valued using 31 December 2020 valuations.
|
Movement in liquid assets
£m
|
3 months
30 April 21
|Net cash inflow / (outflow) generated by movement in Portfolio
|77.6
|Non-investment cash flows
|(2.1)
|Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates
|(1.3)
|Cash inflow before shareholder distributions
|
74.2
|Dividends paid to shareholders
|(3.4)
|Share buy backs
|-
|Net cash movement
|70.8
|Opening cash and liquid assets
|45.2
|Closing cash and liquid assets
|116.0
|
Uncalled commitment coverage
|£m
|30 April 21
|31 January 21
|Cash and liquid assets
|116.0
|45.2
|Undrawn bank facility
|174.0
|155.9
|Total liquidity
|290.0
|201.1
|Outstanding commitments
|473.3
|418.5
|Less: Total liquidity
|(290.0)
|(201.1)
|Over-commitment
|183.3
|217.4
|Over-commitment as % of net assets
|19.0%
|
22.8%
1 Alternative Performance Measure
Attachment
