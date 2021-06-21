checkAd

Identiv Joins DoseID Consortium to Develop and Strengthen Industry Standards for RFID in Healthcare

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 15:30  |  38   |   |   

Identiv’s Innovative RFID Solutions Drive Healthcare to be Simpler, Smarter, and Safer

FREMONT, Calif., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification, today announced the company joined the DoseID Consortium to strengthen its focus on radio frequency identification (RFID) applications in healthcare and participate in the development of industry standards for RFID use. DoseID connects industry participants from across the healthcare continuum to ensure RFID quality, performance, and interoperability for drug products and medical equipment. Identiv joins the consortium of leading healthcare companies sharing the mission and vision of DoseID to facilitate industry-wide collaboration for RFID healthcare standards.

Identiv RFID devices can be used in a wide range of healthcare applications, representing a significant growth opportunity for the company. Identiv offers several healthcare-focused RFID-based solutions providing secure authentication, anti-counterfeiting, transfer of patient information, temperature sensing, and monitoring and patient compliance. These solutions are currently available in the market. Identiv’s additional pipeline of healthcare applications in progress utilizes its proprietary IP, including sensor-enabled RFID devices, its patented “device on metal” solution, and a range of sustainable, eco-friendly devices.

“Identiv’s new healthcare solutions are truly innovative,” said Identiv COO Dr. Manfred Mueller, Ph.D., Chemistry. “For example, the recently launched uTrust Sense SyringeCheck is a near field communication (NFC)-enabled smart injectable dose monitoring solution ensuring patients take their medication properly. This enforces close compliance with required dosage protocols, and clinical studies can achieve compliance and trustworthy trial results.”

Dr. Mueller added: “Identiv’s membership in the DoseID Consortium reflects our vision of better patient safety and our commitment to optimizing the healthcare industry’s delivery of care with RFID. We are excited to be working with DoseID to help revolutionize and standardize RFID technology within the healthcare industry infrastructure as we continue to build our leadership position in developing Internet of Things (IoT)-connected devices.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Identiv Joins DoseID Consortium to Develop and Strengthen Industry Standards for RFID in Healthcare Identiv’s Innovative RFID Solutions Drive Healthcare to be Simpler, Smarter, and SaferFREMONT, Calif., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification, today announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES
Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus