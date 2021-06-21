Identiv Joins DoseID Consortium to Develop and Strengthen Industry Standards for RFID in Healthcare

Identiv’s Innovative RFID Solutions Drive Healthcare to be Simpler, Smarter, and Safer

FREMONT, Calif., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification, today announced the company joined the DoseID Consortium to strengthen its focus on radio frequency identification (RFID) applications in healthcare and participate in the development of industry standards for RFID use. DoseID connects industry participants from across the healthcare continuum to ensure RFID quality, performance, and interoperability for drug products and medical equipment. Identiv joins the consortium of leading healthcare companies sharing the mission and vision of DoseID to facilitate industry-wide collaboration for RFID healthcare standards.



Identiv RFID devices can be used in a wide range of healthcare applications, representing a significant growth opportunity for the company. Identiv offers several healthcare-focused RFID-based solutions providing secure authentication, anti-counterfeiting, transfer of patient information, temperature sensing, and monitoring and patient compliance. These solutions are currently available in the market. Identiv’s additional pipeline of healthcare applications in progress utilizes its proprietary IP, including sensor-enabled RFID devices, its patented “device on metal” solution, and a range of sustainable, eco-friendly devices.

“Identiv’s new healthcare solutions are truly innovative,” said Identiv COO Dr. Manfred Mueller, Ph.D., Chemistry. “For example, the recently launched uTrust Sense SyringeCheck is a near field communication (NFC)-enabled smart injectable dose monitoring solution ensuring patients take their medication properly. This enforces close compliance with required dosage protocols, and clinical studies can achieve compliance and trustworthy trial results.”

Dr. Mueller added: “Identiv’s membership in the DoseID Consortium reflects our vision of better patient safety and our commitment to optimizing the healthcare industry’s delivery of care with RFID. We are excited to be working with DoseID to help revolutionize and standardize RFID technology within the healthcare industry infrastructure as we continue to build our leadership position in developing Internet of Things (IoT)-connected devices.”