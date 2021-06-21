checkAd

DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG: AlzChem creates additional capacity for growth for pharmaceutical applications

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.06.2021, 15:54  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AlzChem Group AG: AlzChem creates additional capacity for growth for pharmaceutical applications

21.06.2021 / 15:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AlzChem creates additional capacity for growth for pharmaceutical applications

  • Expansion of nitrile plant successfully commissioned
  • NITRALZ(R) product line continues to grow with applications in the pharmaceutical and agrochemical markets, as UV absorbers and environmentally friendly color pigments


Trostberg, June 21, 2021 - AlzChem Group AG is ready for further growth of its nitrile business, especially with applications in the pharmaceutical and agrochemical markets. With an investment volume of around EUR 12 million and after a construction period of around 15 months, the 50% increase in production capacity was commissioned on budget and on time. Depending on the product mix, AlzChem expects this to generate additional annual sales of at least EUR 10 million to a maximum of EUR 20 million.

Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of AlzChem Group AG: "We are the only supplier of specialty nitriles outside China. This unique position is paying off more and more because many pharmaceutical manufacturers are aligning their supply chains to be more European and more secure. Especially since we commissioned a plant for the production of highly pure and corrosive dichloronitriles in 2019, our NITRALZ(R) product line has been able to prove itself as an important pillar of our growth strategy - even in the challenging year 2020. Applications in the pharmaceutical market as a starting material for important drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases as well as HIV are diverse and in some cases only just beginning. Applications as a biocide, as environmentally friendly color pigments, or as an additive in sunscreens as a UV absorber are also extremely broad and growing. At the same time, from our point of view, not all possible applications have been tapped by any means. We will see even more interesting areas of application and innovations here in the future."

Seite 1 von 3
AlzChem Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG: AlzChem creates additional capacity for growth for pharmaceutical applications DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous AlzChem Group AG: AlzChem creates additional capacity for growth for pharmaceutical applications 21.06.2021 / 15:54 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Achieves Industry's Highest Ranking for IoTMark(TM)-Wi-Fi Benchmark
tick Trading Software AG: Diversifizierung des Managements der tick-TS AG
EQS-Adhoc: HBM Portfoliounternehmen Ambrx Biopharma nimmt bei Börsengang an der New York Stock Exchange USD ...
EQS-Adhoc: HBM portfolio company Ambrx Biopharma raises USD 126 million in initial public offering on New York ...
EQS-Adhoc: Successful renewal and increase of syndicated loan provides financing and liquidity security and ...
EQS-News: Relief veröffentlicht die Ergebnisse der ordentlichen Generalversammlung der RELIEF THERAPEUTICS ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest intends to acquire the digital advertising platform Smaato from Shanghai ...
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG setzt starken Wachstumskurs fort: Konzernumsatz von knapp EUR 20 Mio. per Mai ...
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing launcht innovatives Analysetool 'FleetIntelligence' für Flottenmanager
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing launches innovative 'FleetIntelligence' analysis tool for fleet managers
Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag für Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG platziert neue Aktien aus einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit einem ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:55 Uhr
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: AlzChem schafft zusätzliche Kapazitäten für Wachstum bei pharmazeutischen Anwendungen (deutsch)
15:54 Uhr
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: AlzChem schafft zusätzliche Kapazitäten für Wachstum bei pharmazeutischen Anwendungen
09:21 Uhr
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 der Verordnung (EU) 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 13. Zwischenmeldung (deutsch)
09:21 Uhr
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 13th Interim report
09:21 Uhr
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 der Verordnung (EU) 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 13. Zwischenmeldung
14.06.21
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 der Verordnung (EU) 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 12. Zwischenmeldung (deutsch)
14.06.21
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 der Verordnung (EU) 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 12. Zwischenmeldung
14.06.21
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 12th Interim report
09.06.21
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Umplatzierung von Aktien erfolgreich abgeschlossen (deutsch)
09.06.21
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Re-placement of shares successfully completed