AlzChem Group AG: AlzChem creates additional capacity for growth for pharmaceutical applications

Expansion of nitrile plant successfully commissioned

NITRALZ(R) product line continues to grow with applications in the pharmaceutical and agrochemical markets, as UV absorbers and environmentally friendly color pigments



Trostberg, June 21, 2021 - AlzChem Group AG is ready for further growth of its nitrile business, especially with applications in the pharmaceutical and agrochemical markets. With an investment volume of around EUR 12 million and after a construction period of around 15 months, the 50% increase in production capacity was commissioned on budget and on time. Depending on the product mix, AlzChem expects this to generate additional annual sales of at least EUR 10 million to a maximum of EUR 20 million.

Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of AlzChem Group AG: "We are the only supplier of specialty nitriles outside China. This unique position is paying off more and more because many pharmaceutical manufacturers are aligning their supply chains to be more European and more secure. Especially since we commissioned a plant for the production of highly pure and corrosive dichloronitriles in 2019, our NITRALZ(R) product line has been able to prove itself as an important pillar of our growth strategy - even in the challenging year 2020. Applications in the pharmaceutical market as a starting material for important drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases as well as HIV are diverse and in some cases only just beginning. Applications as a biocide, as environmentally friendly color pigments, or as an additive in sunscreens as a UV absorber are also extremely broad and growing. At the same time, from our point of view, not all possible applications have been tapped by any means. We will see even more interesting areas of application and innovations here in the future."