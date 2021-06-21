checkAd

Principal Announces Changes to Active Income ETF

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 16:00  |  22   |   |   

Principal announced today plans to change the name of the Principal Active Income ETF (ticker: YLD) as a result of a standard review of its exchange-traded product offering. Effective September 1, 2021, the ETF will be renamed the Principal Active High Yield ETF, and its objective will seek to provide a high level of current income.

In addition to the name change, Principal will also execute a stock split for the Principal Active Income ETF according to the chart below. Shares of the Principal Active High Yield ETF will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on September 2, 2021.

 

ETF Name

Ticker

Forward
Split Ratio

Record Date

Pay Date

Principal Active Income ETF (t/b/k/a Principal Active High Yield ETF)

YLD

2 for 1

August 31, 2021

September 1, 2021, after close of trading

As a result of the stock split, shareholders will receive a proportional number of the ETF with the same aggregate dollar value for each share of the fund currently held. Thus, the total dollar value of an investment in the ETF will be unchanged, and each shareholder will continue to own the same percentage (by value) of the ETF immediately following the stock split as it did immediately prior to the stock split. The stock split will not be a taxable event, nor does it have an impact on any ETF’s holdings or its performance.

No shareholder action is required either prior to or as a result of the name change or stock split. The fund ticker and CUSIP will remain the same.

About Principal Financial Group
Principal Financial Group (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 17,000 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we’re helping more than 34 million customers2 plan, insure, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, improve our planet, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal is proud to be recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies3, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a Top 10 “Best Places to Work in Money Management4.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to sustainability, inclusion, and purpose at principal.com.

Principal, Principal and symbol design and Principal Financial Group are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a member of the Principal Financial Group. 2021 Principal Financial Services, Inc.

1 As December 31, 2020
2 As December 31, 2020
3 Ethisphere Institute, 2021
4 Pensions & Investments, 2020




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Principal Announces Changes to Active Income ETF Principal announced today plans to change the name of the Principal Active Income ETF (ticker: YLD) as a result of a standard review of its exchange-traded product offering. Effective September 1, 2021, the ETF will be renamed the Principal Active …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
Vivendi and Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Sign an Agreement for the Sale of 10% of UMG’s ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) to Acquire 10% of the Ordinary Shares of ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. ...
Ambarella Expands Security AI Vision SoC Portfolio With Two New Families; Doubles Resolution to ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ...
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels