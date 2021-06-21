checkAd

WRAP to Hold Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Meeting and Management Presentation at 9:00 A.M. PT on June 22, 2021

TEMPE, Ariz., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "WRAP") (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced today a reminder of the details for its virtual-only 2021 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting” or “Annual Meeting”) to be held tomorrow morning, June 22, 2021, at 9:00 A.M. Pacific Time.

Stockholders of record and beneficial holders of common stock as of the close of business on April 26, 2021 (the “Record Date”) can attend and participate in listen-only mode by accessing https://www.colonialstock.com/vm/wrap.htm, which will go live approximately 30 minutes before the Meeting. Stockholders and beneficial holders of common stock as of the Record Date may also submit questions online during the Annual Meeting or during management’s presentation immediately following the Annual Meeting.

Guests can view the Meeting via the following link: https://youtu.be/XpSuhrpLBuo. The Meeting may also be accessed in listen-only mode telephonically by dialing (858) 295-1025 and entering phone PIN: 313961812#.

WRAP encourages its stockholders as of the Record Date to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the Meeting by today’s 5:00 P.M. Pacific Time deadline by methods described in the proxy materials distributed to stockholders on or about May 1, 2021. If stockholders have already voted, no additional action is required.

Additional details regarding the Meeting and the matters to be presented to stockholders at the Meeting are available in WRAP’s definitive proxy statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2021. Stockholders as of the Record Date may also access the definitive proxy statement and other proxy materials by visiting: https://www.colonialstock.com/wrap2021.

About WRAP
WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWrap Remote Restraint device, WRAP's first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies worldwide, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company's virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP's headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

