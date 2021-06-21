checkAd

betterU Annouces Approval for Full Revocation of a FFCTO

Autor: Accesswire
OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / betterU Education Corp. (TSXV:BTRU)(FRA:5OGA) (the 'Company' or 'betterU') is pleased to announce that on June 17th, 2021 the Ontario Securities Commission (“OSC”) granted a full revocation of the cease trade order (the 'CTO') issued against the Company on September 18, 2020, stating that the Principal Regulator is satisfied that the order to revoke the Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order (“FFCTO”) meets the test set out in the Legislation for the Principal Regulator to make the decision and as such the decision of the Principal Regulator under the Legislation is that the FFCTO is revoked.

The CTO was imposed for the Company's failure to file its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis for the period ended March 31, 2020. The Company has since filed its annual and all interim financial statements, certificates and management's discussion and analysis for all periods ending December 31, 2020. The Company also filed a Statement of Executive Compensation for the financial years ended 2020 and 2019, which was required to have been filed at an earlier date. All such disclosure documents are available for review online on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

During the CTO period, the Company continued to advance its efforts to development and drive more corporate, value-added resellers and network opportunities to support the pivot. Despite the global impact of the pandemic, the Company has made significant advancements since their beta launch in early 2020 from their consumer open education marketplace for India, to a global fully managed Skills Development Platform offered to businesses as Software as a Service. 

For more information, please visit https://corporate.betteru.ca

On behalf of the board of directors.

Brad Loiselle, CEO
1-(650) 267-8398
Email: ir@betteru.ca

betterU Education Corp.
Investor Relations

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: betterU Education Corp.



Disclaimer

16.06.21
betterU Announces Filing of Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review