Epredia And Aiforia Announce Partnership For Global Distribution Of AI-powered Pathology Software

21.06.2021
21.06.2021, 16:15  |  29   |   |   

Portsmouth, N.h. (ots/PRNewswire) - Epredia, a global leader in precision cancer
diagnostics, and Aiforia, a medical software company providing Artificial
Intelligence (AI) based solutions for image analysis in pathology, have
announced today that they have entered into a commercial distribution agreement
for Aiforia's comprehensive portfolio of workflow enhancing solutions which
enable pathologists to harness the power of deep learning AI for image analysis.

Under the terms of this agreement, Epredia has been appointed as a global
distribution partner for Aiforia's portfolio of preclinical and clinical
pathology tools, including segment exclusivity for distribution in Japan,
Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, France and the USA.
From Summer 2021, Epredia will begin to commercialize the Aiforia portfolio of
AI solutions. These solutions will be available as part of Epredia's
comprehensive digital pathology portfolio that already features the
best-in-class CE-marked 3DHistech P1000 WSI scanner*.

Aiforia aims to equip pathologists with AI-powered, secure, and scalable
cloud-based software for high precision image analysis that can be used in
preclinical research and clinical diagnostics. Their solutions aim to enhance
the speed and accuracy of pharmaceutical drug development and cancer diagnostics
using intuitive, AI-powered software. Aiforia's software currently has over
3,000 pathologists and scientists as users in over 50 countries.

Aiforia recently announced the CE-IVD marking for its Clinical AI Model for
Breast Cancer: Ki67, a widely used key biomarker in breast cancer diagnostics,
as part of the company's upcoming Clinical Suites. The Aiforia Clinical Suites
are under development to support the diagnosis of some of the world's most
prevalent cancers such as breast, lung, prostate, and more. The Suites, intended
for release and regulatory filings over the coming years, are portfolios of
powerful tools enabling pathologists to harness the power of AI to support them
in accelerating sample review, enhancing diagnostic accuracy, and ultimately in
improving patient outcomes.

Aiforia's offering for preclinical assessment consists of bespoke AI model
development services backed by Aiforia's in-house science team using an
intuitive cloud-based platform, catering to a wide range of therapy areas. Over
400 AI models for preclinical research have already been developed using
Aiforia's solutions.

"This alliance with Aiforia to commercialize their highly innovative portfolio
of AI-based digital pathology solutions is another exciting step in building our
presence in this growing area of cancer diagnostics," explained John Sweeney,
President, Epredia. "We are pleased to be adding the Aiforia offering to our
portfolio of digital pathology solutions which now include cutting edge AI
software from the largest players in the field bundled with our portfolio of
best in class whole slide imaging scanners developed by 3DHistech. The product
development expertise of Aiforia that has gone into these solutions ideally
complements our global commercial reach and will enable us to bring their
solutions to more pathologists across the world."

"With their global presence in the pathology market and our expertise in
delivering AI-based solutions for pathologists, Epredia is the ideal commercial
partner to help us broaden the international reach of Aiforia's powerful AI
software to pathologists working in clinical diagnostics and preclinical drug
development," explained Jukka Tapaninen, Chief Executive Officer of Aiforia.
"Our mission is to become a global leader in AI-assisted image analysis to
improve the efficiencies of healthcare systems and enable better patient
outcomes."

* Regulatory requirements for the 3DHistech P1000 scanner and Aiforia's
pathology solutions vary by country, please consult with your commercial partner
to confirm the availability and approved use of the scanner and Aiforia's
pathology solutions in your country.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1537009/Clinical_Ki67_IA.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458465/Epredia_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Epredia Media: Joseph Delahunty
PHC Group
Corporate Communications
Email: joseph.delahunty@ascensia.com
+41 79 422 9286

Aiforia Media: Emma Vehviläinen
Head of Marketing
Aiforia
emma.vehvilainen@aiforia.com

