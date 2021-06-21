Epredia And Aiforia Announce Partnership For Global Distribution Of AI-powered Pathology Software
Portsmouth, N.h. (ots/PRNewswire) - Epredia, a global leader in precision cancer
diagnostics, and Aiforia, a medical software company providing Artificial
Intelligence (AI) based solutions for image analysis in pathology, have
announced today that they have entered into a commercial distribution agreement
for Aiforia's comprehensive portfolio of workflow enhancing solutions which
enable pathologists to harness the power of deep learning AI for image analysis.
Under the terms of this agreement, Epredia has been appointed as a global
distribution partner for Aiforia's portfolio of preclinical and clinical
pathology tools, including segment exclusivity for distribution in Japan,
Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, France and the USA.
From Summer 2021, Epredia will begin to commercialize the Aiforia portfolio of
AI solutions. These solutions will be available as part of Epredia's
comprehensive digital pathology portfolio that already features the
best-in-class CE-marked 3DHistech P1000 WSI scanner*.
diagnostics, and Aiforia, a medical software company providing Artificial
Intelligence (AI) based solutions for image analysis in pathology, have
announced today that they have entered into a commercial distribution agreement
for Aiforia's comprehensive portfolio of workflow enhancing solutions which
enable pathologists to harness the power of deep learning AI for image analysis.
Under the terms of this agreement, Epredia has been appointed as a global
distribution partner for Aiforia's portfolio of preclinical and clinical
pathology tools, including segment exclusivity for distribution in Japan,
Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, France and the USA.
From Summer 2021, Epredia will begin to commercialize the Aiforia portfolio of
AI solutions. These solutions will be available as part of Epredia's
comprehensive digital pathology portfolio that already features the
best-in-class CE-marked 3DHistech P1000 WSI scanner*.
