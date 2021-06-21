Epredia And Aiforia Announce Partnership For Global Distribution Of AI-powered Pathology Software

Portsmouth, N.h. (ots/PRNewswire) - Epredia, a global leader in precision cancer

diagnostics, and Aiforia, a medical software company providing Artificial

Intelligence (AI) based solutions for image analysis in pathology, have

announced today that they have entered into a commercial distribution agreement

for Aiforia's comprehensive portfolio of workflow enhancing solutions which

enable pathologists to harness the power of deep learning AI for image analysis.



Under the terms of this agreement, Epredia has been appointed as a global

distribution partner for Aiforia's portfolio of preclinical and clinical

pathology tools, including segment exclusivity for distribution in Japan,

Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, France and the USA.

From Summer 2021, Epredia will begin to commercialize the Aiforia portfolio of

AI solutions. These solutions will be available as part of Epredia's

comprehensive digital pathology portfolio that already features the

best-in-class CE-marked 3DHistech P1000 WSI scanner*.





Aiforia aims to equip pathologists with AI-powered, secure, and scalablecloud-based software for high precision image analysis that can be used inpreclinical research and clinical diagnostics. Their solutions aim to enhancethe speed and accuracy of pharmaceutical drug development and cancer diagnosticsusing intuitive, AI-powered software. Aiforia's software currently has over3,000 pathologists and scientists as users in over 50 countries.Aiforia recently announced the CE-IVD marking for its Clinical AI Model forBreast Cancer: Ki67, a widely used key biomarker in breast cancer diagnostics,as part of the company's upcoming Clinical Suites. The Aiforia Clinical Suitesare under development to support the diagnosis of some of the world's mostprevalent cancers such as breast, lung, prostate, and more. The Suites, intendedfor release and regulatory filings over the coming years, are portfolios ofpowerful tools enabling pathologists to harness the power of AI to support themin accelerating sample review, enhancing diagnostic accuracy, and ultimately inimproving patient outcomes.Aiforia's offering for preclinical assessment consists of bespoke AI modeldevelopment services backed by Aiforia's in-house science team using anintuitive cloud-based platform, catering to a wide range of therapy areas. Over400 AI models for preclinical research have already been developed usingAiforia's solutions."This alliance with Aiforia to commercialize their highly innovative portfolioof AI-based digital pathology solutions is another exciting step in building ourpresence in this growing area of cancer diagnostics," explained John Sweeney,President, Epredia. "We are pleased to be adding the Aiforia offering to ourportfolio of digital pathology solutions which now include cutting edge AIsoftware from the largest players in the field bundled with our portfolio ofbest in class whole slide imaging scanners developed by 3DHistech. The productdevelopment expertise of Aiforia that has gone into these solutions ideallycomplements our global commercial reach and will enable us to bring theirsolutions to more pathologists across the world.""With their global presence in the pathology market and our expertise indelivering AI-based solutions for pathologists, Epredia is the ideal commercialpartner to help us broaden the international reach of Aiforia's powerful AIsoftware to pathologists working in clinical diagnostics and preclinical drugdevelopment," explained Jukka Tapaninen, Chief Executive Officer of Aiforia."Our mission is to become a global leader in AI-assisted image analysis toimprove the efficiencies of healthcare systems and enable better patientoutcomes."* Regulatory requirements for the 3DHistech P1000 scanner and Aiforia'spathology solutions vary by country, please consult with your commercial partnerto confirm the availability and approved use of the scanner and Aiforia'spathology solutions in your country.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1537009/Clinical_Ki67_IA.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458465/Epredia_Logo.jpgContact:Epredia Media: Joseph DelahuntyPHC GroupCorporate CommunicationsEmail: joseph.delahunty@ascensia.com+41 79 422 9286Aiforia Media: Emma VehviläinenHead of MarketingAiforiaemma.vehvilainen@aiforia.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/136055/4947883OTS: Epredia