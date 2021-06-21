Industry Warns of Impact of Chip Shortages on Payment Card Supply
Munich (ots/PRNewswire) - The Smart Payment Association (SPA) draws attention to
the increasing risks in payment card availability, caused by global shortages of
chips, and calls upon government bodies as well as stakeholders in banking and
payments to improve the situation to the benefit of consumers.
Payment cards are essential for everyday life and business. Nearly 90% of
non-cash consumer payments are made using cards in physical stores and payment
cards are also critical for accessing cash. In addition, 40-60% of online
payments are supported directly or indirectly (via digital wallets) by payment
cards.
Securing an uninterrupted supply chain for payment cards is therefore essential
to daily life and commerce. As payment cards are issued upon opening a bank
account, renewed regularly after their expiration date or replaced in emergency
when a card is lost or compromised, each year more than 3 billion EMV-standard
based payment cards need to be produced and delivered to consumers worldwide.
During the pandemic, the payment card industry demonstrated resilience and
served banks in unprecedented circumstances. The industry was recognized as
essential in most CoVid-lockdowns world-wide and was therefore able to continue
delivering cards wherever and whenever needed. This took a major effort on the
part of payment card operations teams, supported also by governments, banks and
payment schemes.
Now, with the global chip shortage another threat has emerged. The widely
reported bottlenecks in chip supply have become so critical, that payment card
manufacturers face increasing difficulties in obtaining chips needed to produce
cards. That crisis is showing no sign of ending half-way through 2021 and will
spread throughout 2022. The SPA foresees significant disruptions, in payment
card production beyond the reasonable control of payment card manufacturers that
will affect their ability to meet full demand.
The SPA has initiated actions with payment schemes, central banks and
governments to obtain, from semiconductor foundries, higher priority on the
production of chips needed for payment cards and to ensure their adequate
supply.
The payment card manufacturers grouped within SPA are committed to make every
effort possible to minimise card delivery disruption and serve, in the best
possible way, its customers.
