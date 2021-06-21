checkAd

The Increasing Penetration of Universal Health Coverage in Indonesia will Boost the Pharmaceutical Sector Ken Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.06.2021   

GURUGRAM, India, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Findings:-

  • The national pharmaceutical industry is projected to grow this year because the number of participants in the National Health Insurance - Healthy Indonesia Card (JKN-KIS) continues to grow. As of 31st December 2019, the number of participants in BPJS is 224 million people and has exceeded 83% of the total population of Indonesia.
  • Generic drugs are widely used as an alternative to high-priced patented drugs. The high price of drugs is the result of drug raw materials being imported. Through the JKN program, the government regulates the prices so that medicines are within the reach of people's purchasing power.
  • The adoption of online channels for purchasing medicines is slowly increasing as a spill-over of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, Universal Health Coverage launched their app, Mobile JKN application for medical consultations with doctors. The app also features delivery of medicines via courier from primary clinic pharmacies.
High Prevalence of Lifestyle- Related Diseases: High per capita income, sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits have promoted an inactive lifestyle among the people of Indonesia over the past few years. This has increased the incidence of various life-style related health issues amongst the country's population which has been a major driving force behind the growth of pharmacy retail sector. As of December 2019, 13.5% of adults aged 18 are overweight and 28.7% are obese (BMI>25) in Indonesia.

Growth in Online Retail: In order to increase accessibility and convenience, almost all the major pharmacy retail chains have started offering their products through online portals. With the growth of health conscious people, the demand for nutritional products and supplements have increased. This has facilitated the sale of such products through online channels. This is further supported by growing medical awareness and increase in number of internet users in Indonesia. The number of internet users in Indonesia increased from 89.3 million in 2015 to 175.4 million users in 2019.

