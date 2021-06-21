checkAd

TriMas’ Norris Cylinder Achieves “Made in the USA” Designation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 16:00  |  24   |   |   

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced its Norris Cylinder business is now officially a “Made in the USA” designated manufacturer. Even before achieving this status, Norris was the only remaining manufacturer of forged steel high-pressure cylinders and acetylene cylinders located in the United States.

“For more than 70 years, Norris Cylinder has provided a strong commitment to providing customer solutions with demonstrated quality and exceptional service to the compressed industrial gas industry,” said Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe this important step to recognize our Made in the USA status is a win for our customers, employees and the communities where we operate. We are pleased to continue to support our stakeholders by further investing in Norris Cylinder manufacturing operations in the United States, which continues to advance local skills and technology development.”

Norris Cylinder is a manufacturer of compressed high- and low-pressure steel and acetylene cylinders used for the storage and transportation of compressed industrial gases. With state-of-the-art manufacturing locations in Longview, Texas, and Huntsville, Alabama, Norris Cylinder produces a complete line of small, intermediate and large seamless steel high-pressure cylinders and welded DOT and ISO acetylene cylinders for the industrial gas market, as well as stainless steel and nickel cylinders for specialty gas applications. While the cylinders are “Made in the USA”, Norris Cylinder’s approximately 300 dedicated employees service customers globally, with a strategic focus on quality, innovative product development and compliance with worldwide standards.

“As a Made in the USA manufacturer, we are able to assure our customers that all of their gas packaging and safety requirements are locally addressed,” said Chuck Manz, President of Norris Cylinder. “We manufacture in Texas and Alabama, and source virtually all of our materials or components from other U.S. manufacturers, thereby cascading our commitment to the U.S. workforce, and maintaining more control over lead times and quality.”

More information on Norris Cylinder and its product offering may be found at www.norriscylinder.com.

About TriMas

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers primarily in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets, with approximately 3,200 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

TriMas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TriMas’ Norris Cylinder Achieves “Made in the USA” Designation TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced its Norris Cylinder business is now officially a “Made in the USA” designated manufacturer. Even before achieving this status, Norris was the only remaining manufacturer of forged steel high-pressure cylinders …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
Vivendi and Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Sign an Agreement for the Sale of 10% of UMG’s ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) to Acquire 10% of the Ordinary Shares of ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. ...
Ambarella Expands Security AI Vision SoC Portfolio With Two New Families; Doubles Resolution to ...
Getlink Sets Out Its 2025 Environmental Plan
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels