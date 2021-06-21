Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (GWHP-OTC) Acquires Rights to Distribute & Sell a 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine - The Pfizer-BioNTech

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP), a company that offers one of the largest lines of COVID-19 tests including SARS-CoV-2 viruses and that states that its Antibody IgG/IgM tests that they offer are capable of detecting all the current identified SARS-CoV-2 viruses, and that recently announced that they had acquired the rights to be able to distribute and sell Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, today announced that they have now, also, acquired the rights to sell and distribute Pfizer’s vaccine.

As with the Johnson & Johnson, the Pfizer-BioNTech 8K was filed on June 10, 2021, for the J&J rights and Pfizer-BioNTech, the Company has also filed an 8K on June 16, 2021, stating that “Effective June 4, 2021, Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation (the ‘Company’) was granted the rights from Nunzia Pharmaceutical Inc. (‘Nunzia’) to distribute and sell the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. The Company will serve as a broker for Nunzia and follow the same sales order processing as used by Nunzia in connection with the distribution and sale of the Vaccine.”[1]

On December 11, 2020, Pfizer became the first COVID-19 vaccine to gain an FDA EUA, after the company reported positive clinical trial data, which included news that the vaccine was up to 95% effective at preventing symptomatic disease . According to Yale Medicine[2], they said that: “(Pfizer’s vaccine has a) 95% efficacy in preventing COVID-19 in those without prior infection. The researchers report that the vaccine was equally effective across a variety of different types of people and variables, including age, gender, race, ethnicity, and body mass index (BMI)—or presence of other medical conditions. In clinical trials, the vaccine was 100% effective at preventing severe disease … and in early May, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was found to be more than 95% effective against severe disease or death from the variants first detected in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7, or the Alpha variant) and South Africa (B.1.351, or the Beta variant) in two studies based on real-world use of the vaccine. While the efficacy against infection varied between the two studies, both also showed the vaccine provides strong protection .”