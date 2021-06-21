checkAd

SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC:SPOI) Resumes Trading On OTC:PINK

Autor: Accesswire
21.06.2021   

The Company Has Recently Provided The OTC Markets The Adequate Current Information Required; The Previous "Shell" Designation Was Also Removed

FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ("SPOI" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company has recently become current in its filings and the OTC Markets has resumed displaying the Company's security's quotes, signifying that the issuer (SPOI) has now, in the opinion of the OTC Markets, made available the required adequate current information.

The Company recently filed an Attorney Letter, which stated in part:

"The Information (i) constitutes "adequate current public information" concerning the Securities of the Issuer and "is available" within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (ii) includes all of the information that a broker-dealer would be required to obtain from the Issuer to publish a quotation for the common stock under Rule 15c2-l1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (iii) complies as to form with the OTC Markets Group's Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines, which are located on the internet at www.otcmarkets.com, and (iv) has been posted in the OTC Disclosure and News Service

The Issuer was designated as a "shell company" (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934) during the year ended December 31, 2018, the year ended December 31, 2019, and the year ended December 31, 2020. The designation as a "shell company" was removed from the Issuer's Disclosure Statement and Quarterly Report for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The removal of the "shell company" designation was effective as of March 1, 2021, following the acquisition of certain assets as announced through OTC Disclosure & News Service on March 15, 2021."

SPO Networks, Inc.

SPO Networks, Inc. is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including solid waste, scrap metal recycling and demolition with special waste remediation. Additionally, SPO maintains the belief that patients and customers have a right to high quality, economical, and clinically-validated cannabis products. Towards this, SPO aims at medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry. SPO is developing its cultivation facilities for extraction operations, wholesaling of cannabis and cannabis extracts in Colorado to licensed retailers and wholesalers. Eventually, the goal is to expand to retail product manufacturing and dispensary operations in several states, allowing SPO to offer a pricing strategy that will be attractive to consumers large and small.

