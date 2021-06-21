checkAd

Boating Industry Magazine Names Three Brunswick Rising Leaders to its 2021 “Women Making Waves” List

METTAWA, Ill., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three of Brunswick’s rising leaders, Lauren Beckstedt, CMO, Brunswick Boat Group, Business Acceleration and Enterprise Marketing Services; Hélène Dupeux, Vice President of Supply Chain, Mercury Marine; and Becky Pausha, Production Manager, Mercury Racing, have been selected by Boating Industry Magazine to its 2021 list of “Women Making Waves.”  This annual designation is given to women in the marine industry who have made and continue to make contributions to their company while promoting diversity within the industry. 

“Lauren, Hélène and Becky are standout leaders within the Brunswick organization, and I would like to congratulate them and thank Boating Industry Magazine for recognizing their accomplishments, said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Chief Executive Officer. “At Brunswick, we are committed to fostering diversity and inclusion within our company and having three of our female leaders honored for their commitment to defining the marine industry is another great step in advancing our mission.”

"Our wonderful industry is full of so many strong female leaders, it's truly an honor to highlight the hard work of some of these women through Boating Industry's Women Making Waves program. Seeing a multitude of strong women lead across Brunswick's various brands serves as a great example to women around the world that the boating industry is a great place to be and we're proud to honor them," Adam Quandt, Managing Editor, Boating Industry.

Brunswick continues to be recognized for its commitment to diversity.  Most recently, Brunswick Corporation was named among the top 20 percent of companies on the Forbes list of Best Employers for Diversity. Over the past year, Brunswick advanced diversity among its senior leadership team, naming its first female board chair in company history, and with half of the division president roles held by female leaders. In addition, Brunswick took significant organizational steps to promote a diverse workforce, including the establishing a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) team to guide initiatives and generate engagement across the enterprise.

Last year, two of Brunswick’s senior leaders, Brenna Preisser, Brunswick Chief Human Resources Officer & President of Business Acceleration and Michelle Dauchy, Mercury Marine Chief Marketing Officer, were honored with the Women Making Waves Award.

To view the full 2021 Women’s Making Waves list, view the June/July Boating Industry Magazine here.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands like MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class.  For more information, visit brunswick.com. 

