West Mining Commences Drilling on the Daylight Property, BC

Gold mineralization on the 270 hectare Daylight Property was included as part of the recent resource estimate (see News Release dated May 11, 2021). Through analysing historic data, 2 key gold target areas for 2021 diamond drilling have been identified– the Great Western Zone and the Starlight Trend. Up to 2000 metres of drilling will be completed in this initial drill phase on the Daylight Property.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) ( CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) has initiated the 2021 diamond drilling program on the Daylight Property portion of its 100% owned Kena gold and copper project in southeastern British Columbia. The over 8000 hectare Kena Project, consists of the Kena, Daylight and Athabasca Properties which trend along a 20 kilometre long favourable mineralized belt.

The Great Western Zone

The Great Western Zone was initially identified by a strong gold geochemical signature measuring 700 x 300 metres. Previous diamond drilling in 2017 (BC ARIS Report #37536) returned several gold intercepts, including 1.09 g/t Au over 71.22 metres in hole DL17007. Within this broad zone of gold mineralization, narrower high grade gold intervals returned values of 21.2 g/t Au over 0.48m, 7.36 g/t Au over 0.50 m and 9.0 g/t Au over 0.5 m. A second drill hole DL17005, collared 200 metres to the northwest intersected a second zone of gold mineralization grading 1.06 g/t over 36 metres, including gold intercepts of 63.7 g/t Au over 0.9 m, 20.9 g/t Au over 0.5 m, 11.6 g/t Au over 0.79 m and 10.3 g/t Au over 0.6 m. Note: true widths for these previous drill intercepts is not known. Two fences of diamond drill holes in 2021 are planned to test the extent of this prior mineralization in the Great Western Zone target area.

The Starlight Trend

Along the 3 kilometre long Starlight trend, a series of short fan drill holes will test step out mineralization from the Starlight shear/vein system where prior sampling returned 23 g/t gold over 1.0 metre chip sample and 30.4 g/t gold over 0.3 metres in drill core (BC ARIS Report #27240).

“It’s exciting to see the drill crew mobilized and work commenced on the gold zones at the Daylight Property. With the availability of abundant data and a geological team very familiar with the area we are able to maximise time in the field and minimize costs with precise drilling on the identified targets,” stated Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO.