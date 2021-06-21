checkAd

Chengdu Hi-tech Zone will invest RMB 30 billion in five years and sends invitation to the world's top talents

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 16:38  |  39   |   |   

CHENGDU, China, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the first national-level high-tech zones and the first national independent innovation demonstration zone in western China, Chengdu Hi-tech Zone is promoting the implementation of key technological problems through open competition mechanism and giving play to the leading role of innovation and demonstration, so as to accelerate the construction of a world-class high-tech park.

Chengdu Hi-tech Zone will invest RMB 30 billion in five years and sends invitation to the world's top talents

On June 15, Chengdu Hi-tech Zone held a press conference for the first batch of projects under the "Minshan Action" and the second batch of demand lists, releasing the first six projects, including Chengdu Minshan Hydrogen Energy and Carbon Neutralization Technology Research Institute, Chengdu Minshan Integrated Positioning and Navigation Timing Technology Research Institute, Chengdu Minshan Power Semiconductor Technology Research Institute, Chengdu Minshan Microelectronics Advanced Enclosure Technology Research Institute, Chengdu Minshan Cell Engineering Technology Research Institute and Chengdu Minshan West China Medical Surgery Robotics Research Institute. A total of about RMB 450 million was supported, including the highest support of nearly RMB 100 million for a single project.

In this January, Chengdu Hi-tech Zone officially launched the "Minshan Action" for leading R&D institutions (new R&D institutions), making it clear that it will invest RMB 30 billion to build 50 new R&D institutions in the next five years.

Relevant responsible person of Chengdu Hi-tech Zone said that through "Minshan Action", we aim to be world-class and domestically leading, and send invitation to the world's top talents in the form of open competition mechanism.

Located in the north of Sichuan Province, Minshan Mountains extend for about 500 km, with high plateaus and peaks piled up. The "Minshan Action" of Chengdu Hi-tech Zone has just declared the determination of scientific and technological innovation based on the "plateau" to build the "peak".

The number of enterprises on the science and technology innovation board is also regarded as one of the important indicators of regional science and technology innovation strength. Since this year, enterprises in Chengdu Hi-tech Zone, such as Olymvax Biopharmaceuticals Inc., GIMI and Zongheng Stock, have successively landed on the science and technology innovation board. So far, there are 45 enterprises listed and passing reviews in Chengdu Hi-tech Zone, including 5 listed companies on the science and technology innovation board.

Behind the continuous settlement and development of the science and technology innovation team and enterprises are the efforts of Chengdu Hi-tech Zone to continuously optimize the environment for innovation and entrepreneurship and to constantly improve the growth and cultivation mechanism of science and technology innovation enterprises, and the "full life cycle" service chain of enterprises. Chengdu Hi-tech Zone has successively issued policies on scientific and technological innovation and industrial services to provide professional and refined services for the development of enterprises, accelerate the building of an ecological mecca for science-and-technology enterprises, and gradually form an echelon development pattern that "big enterprises account for the majority and small enterprises overspread".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1537742/5dfeebdf78359c6c681a0a552c22448.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chengdu Hi-tech Zone will invest RMB 30 billion in five years and sends invitation to the world's top talents CHENGDU, China, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As one of the first national-level high-tech zones and the first national independent innovation demonstration zone in western China, Chengdu Hi-tech Zone is promoting the implementation of key …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EAN Congress: COVID-19 leads to significant cognitive and behavioural problems in patients
Newgen Cited as a 'Strong Performer' for Content Platforms by an Independent Research Firm
Offshore Support Vessel Market Worth $26.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Increased and Evolving Threats Heighten the Demand for Port Security Solutions and Enhanced Safety ...
Calcium Silicate Insulation Market worth $320 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Announces Top-Line Results From Phase 2 Study of Nezulcitinib In ...
Improvements in Economics of Processing Equip Producers in Feather Meal Market With New Revenue Streams Across Applications, Market to Clock CAGR of 8.6% During 2020 - 2030: TMR
Meghan's Choix is an exciting new London based boutique brand that have recently launched their new ...
Aircraft Tires Market Will Register Higher Application of Kevlar in Tire Manufacturing: Future Market Insights
NovaBiotics Announces Cysteamine Bitartrate (NM002) Included in REMAP-CAP Phase 3 Clinical Trial ...
Titel
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
Companies Jockeying for Position in $106 Billion EdTech Market; Who's in Front
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
Novavax Announces Positive Results from First Study of Influenza Vaccine and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Bactiguard-coated Zimmer Biomet trauma implants for infection prevention launched in select EMEA ...
Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size To Reach $446 Billion By 2028, Advent Of Technologically Advanced Healthcare Solutions Incorporating A.I., and IoT To Witness High Adoption Rates: Grand View Research, Inc.
Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia, A Breathtaking Luxury Mountain Resort, Debuts June 2021
For the First Time in the World: Experience 9 Sensational NFT Museums
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Updates 2021 Financial Guidance to Include Recently Acquired GW ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus