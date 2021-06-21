DGAP-Ad-hoc: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): Bond 4finance launches EUR bond refinancing 21-Jun-2021 / 16:31 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

3-year extension of EUR bonds chosen as an efficient mechanism to achieve 2025 maturity

Amendment process follows consultation with bondholders and supportive feedback



21 June 2021. 4finance Holding S.A. (the "Group"), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, announces it has begun the formal process to amend the terms and conditions of its EUR 2022 bonds. The notice of invitation to vote on a 3-year extension to the maturity, to February 2025, has been published today in the German Federal Gazette and on the Group's website.

After a consultation process involving investors owning nearly half of the outstanding EUR bonds by value, there has been broad support for the proposed amendment terms. If the resolution is successfully passed, all EUR bondholders will receive an amendment fee of 25bps, and holders who participate in the vote will receive an additional 75bps. Further details are in the notes to this release and in the invitation to vote.

Kieran Donnelly, CEO of 4finance, commented, "our solid business performance in recent quarters - which has continued in April and May - has allowed us to accelerate our refinancing plans. Addressing the EUR bond maturity now, coupled with our recent cancellation of USD 125 million of our USD bond, improves the overall 4finance credit story and puts us in a strong position to complete the refinancing process in the second half of the year."

James Etherington, CFO of 4finance, added, "we chose this amendment mechanism because we believe it's more efficient than a 'traditional' refinancing. The EUR bonds work well both for the company, fitting our target capital structure, and also for the market, with good trading and broad distribution. We are encouraged by the strong level of investor support and would like to thank bondholders for their engagement as well as their useful feedback, much of which has been incorporated into our proposals."