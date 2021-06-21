checkAd

PAOG Confirms CBD Nutraceuticals Business Development Update To Include ALKM, USMJ and PURA Highlights Scheduled This Wednesday, June 23rd

Sandusky, Ohio, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today confirmed a CBD Nutraceuticals Business Development Update scheduled for release this week, on Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021.

PAOG plans to launch a CBD Nutraceuticals line of products expected to generate revenue this year, in 2021, is on track.  The company also continues in the long-term CBD pharmaceutical.

The 2020 CBD Nutraceuticals Market had an estimated value of $5.2 Billion, and it is expected to reach $16.4 Billion by 2027.

PAOG is working on the development of a CBD pharmaceutical product under the name RespRx, for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) derived from a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

PAOG plans to develop and distribute its CBD nutraceuticals with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) as a copacker and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) as a distributor.

The update on Wednesday will include highlights on ALKM and USMJ roles in PAOG’s CBD Nutraceuticals Business Development.

The update will also include an update on the intended distribution of PAOG stock to PURA (OTC Pink: PURA) shareholders in conjunction with PAOG’s acquisition of PURA’s cannabis cultivation operation.

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact Us:
Jim DiPrima
888-272-6472
info@pao.group





