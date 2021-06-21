NOIDA, India, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Mental Health Apps Market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Mental Health Apps Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Mental Health Apps Market. The Mental Health Apps Market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Mental Health Apps Market at the global and regional levels. Mental Health Apps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2021-2027 to reach US$ 3.3 billion by 2027.

Market Overview

Mental Health App is the distribution of mental healthcare facilities, in the form of computer applications. Mental Illness is a common condition throughout the world and especially in the United States. Statistics say 51.5 million individuals in the United States were affected by mental illnesses like anxiety, schizophrenia, major depression, etc. and 43.6% of the population received treatment of mental illness in the year.

The number of patients suffering from mental illnesses increases due to the increase in geriatric populations and stressful working hours, the need for quicker healthcare is required. To address this issue, digital healthcare tools are offering several apps to scale up the treatment and decrease the cost of treatment for patients. There are currently over 300,000 health applications in the mobile app stores worldwide, with the mental health segment accounting for the largest growth in the market. The number of smartphone users worldwide has surpassed 3 billion, with several hundred million more expected in the coming years. These trends have shown an upsurge in clinical apps research in major depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and others.