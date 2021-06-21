checkAd

Intel Editorial Intel is Foundational to Unleashing the Possibilities of 5G

The following is an opinion editorial by Dan Rodriguez of Intel Corporation.

Dan Rodriguez, Intel corporate vice president in the Network Platforms Group, speaks during Intel's Edge of Wonderful event broadcast on June 21, 2021. Intel's virtual event before the opening of Mobile World Congress 2021 looks at the company's foundational role in unleashing the possibilities of 5G, building out the edge and enabling tomorrow’s artificial intelligence. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

For years, the future of communications has been steadily marching toward 5G.

Technology is central to every aspect of our lives, and our digital world is driven by four main tech inflections, or what we call “superpowers”: 5G connectivity, cloud, artificial intelligence and the intelligent edge. Maximizing the full potential of these demands flexible, agile and scalable infrastructures, where the hardware and software are optimized in a way that’s never been done before. This means evolving communications networks from fixed-function equipment to virtualized cloud-native deployments, implementing enhanced private network solutions in enterprises, and enabling edge-to-cloud communications that can unleash the full possibilities of our hyperconnected world.

In a recent survey of 511 information technology decision-makers, over 78% said they believe 5G technology is crucial to keep pace with innovation, and nearly 80% said 5G technologies will affect their businesses.

More: Intel’s Silicon, Software Accelerate 5G, Edge (News) | Intel at Mobile World Congress 2021 (Press Kit) | Intel’s Virtual MWC 2021 Event (Event Video) | Powerful New Business Outcomes Unleashed through 5G and Edge Innovation (Event Presentation) | 5 Key Findings on What Businesses Think about 5G (Fact Sheet)

At Intel, we know this interest in 5G and its future benefits will drive new business value with many opportunities. For the past 10 years, Intel has been at the forefront of building the technology foundation for an increasingly digital world. This isn’t by accident.

Build It and They will Come

From 2019 to 2020, our business grew by 20%, from $5 billion to $6 billion. Intel’s position as the leading network silicon provider is the result of our early investments in hardware and software, as well as forging the most proven ecosystem in a way that no other technology provider has done. We have powered the shift to virtualization of the core, where now more than half of all new 2021 core network deployments are virtualized and running on standard off-the-shelf servers, with the majority running on Intel Xeon processors.

