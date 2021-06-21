Establishment Labs Announces Publication of Landmark Breast Implant Surface Research in Nature Biomedical Engineering

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, today announced results from a landmark study investigating how different breast implant surfaces affect the host immune response. The purpose of the study was to determine the optimal breast implant surface topography that induces the least amount of adverse foreign-body response and understand better how breast implant design impacts biocompatibility.

The study, titled “Surface Topography Mediates Foreign Body Response of Silicone Breast Implants in Mice, Rabbits, and Humans”, was published today in Nature Biomedical Engineering and demonstrates that the patented Motiva SmoothSilk surface* significantly reduces the foreign body response compared to implants with high degrees of roughness or completely smooth surfaces that were included in the study. The unique and patented SmoothSilk surface includes a number of elements purposefully designed to improve biocompatibility, including a topography of only 4 microns on average and specific characteristics around skewness and the number, distribution, and size of contact points.

The study, led by a team of MIT researchers under the guidance of Professor Robert Langer and lead authors Joshua Doloff and Omid Veiseh, examined the foreign-body responses and capsular fibrosis triggered by miniaturized versions and human-scale commercially available breast implants with different surface topographies (including averages that varied from 0–90 microns) placed in the mammary fat pads of mice and rabbits, respectively, for up to one year**. In both the mice and rabbit models, researchers found that tissue exposed to either implants with higher degrees of roughness or completely smooth implants showed increased levels of activity from macrophages — immune cells that normally clear out foreign cells and debris — as well as higher levels of activity in inflammatory T cells, and more scar tissue formation. Surfaces with the SmoothSilk architecture showed a significantly lower level of immune response and the most healthy and biocompatible tissue capsules compared to either completely smooth implants or those with rougher surfaces.