Keysight Technologies to Showcase Test Solutions that Enable the Mobile Ecosystem to Innovate Next for 5G and Beyond at Mobile World Congress 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 17:00  |  42   |   |   

Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS):

What: The world of cellular communications is at a crossroads with the emergence of 5G Release 16 and the transformation to more intelligent, open and virtualized mobile networks. Keysight’s test solutions enable chipset, device and network equipment manufacturers, as well as mobile network operators, to develop designs in line with the latest 5G new radio (NR) standards, spurring the next wireless revolution. Keysight’s software-driven design and test platforms span the entire 5G ecosystem enabling the mobile industry to accelerate and secure 5G product design development across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment and optimization.

At Keysight's Virtual 5G Innovations event, attendees can hear from experts and experience demonstrations with industry leaders including Analog Devices, Xilinx, HTC, TIM, JMA Wireless, Qualcomm Technologies and MediaTek.

When: Virtual 5G Innovations offers 8 new demonstrations, 2 live panels and real-time access to 5G experts across 2 days:

  • June 29 – Emulate Any Part of O-RAN
  • June 30 – Maximize 5G Performance


Time: 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. CEST / 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. CEST

Registration Link: https://vshow.on24.com/vshow/kqt012103_ve_01/registration/19430?l=en_U ...

Keysight will offer attendees the opportunity to virtually connect with the mobile ecosystem and discover innovative solutions that address the following challenges:

Emulate Any Part of 5G O-RAN

Open radio access network (O-RAN) interfaces and standards enable the integration of products from different network vendors helping mobile network operators realize multivendor deployments that support the delivery of advanced 5G services for enterprises in manufacturing, finance, transportation, logistics and healthcare. Integrating components from multiple sources requires testing each element in isolation for conformance and in combination for interoperability. Attendees will hear directly from industry leaders and learn how they collaborate with Keysight to transform the radio access network.

Maximize 5G Performance

NR continues to evolve. The second release of the standard, 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 16 introduces new capabilities and operational enhancements that will expand 5G’s reach into new verticals including enterprises, industrial internet of things (IIoT) applications, and private 5G deployments. The following demonstrations showcase the latest additions to Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions portfolio that help leading chipset and device makers optimize 5G performance:

