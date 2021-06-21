checkAd

Forestar to Release 2021 Third Quarter Earnings on July 20, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 17:15  |  29   |   |   

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE: FOR) announced today that the Company will release financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 877-407-9205. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (4:55 p.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.forestar.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference conference ID #41788. The teleconference replay will be available through July 27, 2021. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.forestar.com through October 31, 2021.

About Forestar Group Inc.

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company with operations in 54 markets across 22 states and delivered 13,155 residential lots during the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2021. The Company is a majority-owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc., the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002.



