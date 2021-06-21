Group Ten Metals Announces Arrival of First Drill Rig at Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au Project in Montana, USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") announces that the first drill of a planned three rig drill program has arrived at site and is being prepared for the …

A 10,000-meter drill campaign is planned for the 2021 season with the primary objective of expanding drill-defined mineralization at the three most advanced areas and testing adjacent priority targets identified in the 2020 Induced Polarization ("IP") survey (see figure below, and April 19, 2021 news release ). Results from 2021 drilling are expected to drive expansion of the inaugural mineral resource estimates that are now in development, with publication targeted for this summer. The program will further include geological mapping and prospecting programs to advance earlier-stage targets to drill-ready status across the 32-kilometer-long project, as well as an expanded IP geophysical survey.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") announces that the first drill of a planned three rig drill program has arrived at site and is being prepared for the start of work at the Company's flagship Stillwater West platinum group element, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold ("PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au") project in Montana, USA.

Michael Rowley, President and CEO, commented, "We are excited to announce the arrival of the first drill rig as we initiate our most aggressive field program to date at Stillwater West. Additional equipment and crews are in transit as we enter what we expect will be a transformative period for the Company. Work in 2021 is expected to pave the way for rapid expansion of the inaugural resource estimates that are now in development based on the enormous potential demonstrated by previous drilling and the 2020 IP survey noted above. We successfully identified multiple new high-grade magmatic horizons and expanded known mineralization into untested adjacent targets at Chrome Mountain in 2020 with this approach, and our objective is to continue that success at all three advanced target areas this year. We look forward to further announcements in the near term."

The Company will be participating in the Soar Financial Online Conference on Wednesday, June 23 with a presentation time of 9:00 am PST/18:00 CEST. Titled SF Online Session 9 - Future Metals, the event will focus exclusively on clean energy/battery metals. To register, click here.

About Stillwater West

Group Ten is rapidly advancing the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project towards becoming a world-class source of low-carbon, sulphide-hosted nickel, copper, and cobalt, critical to the electrification movement, as well as key catalytic metals including platinum, palladium and rhodium used in catalytic converters, fuel cells, and the production of green hydrogen. Stillwater West positions Group Ten as the second-largest landholder in the Stillwater Complex, with a 100%-owned position adjoining and adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater PGE mines in south-central Montana, USA1. The Stillwater Complex is recognized as one of the top regions in the world for PGE-Ni-Cu-Co mineralization, alongside the Bushveld Complex and Great Dyke in southern Africa, which are similar layered intrusions. The J-M Reef, and other PGE-enriched sulphide horizons in the Stillwater Complex, share many similarities with the highly prolific Merensky and UG2 Reefs in the Bushveld Complex. Group Ten's work in the lower Stillwater Complex has demonstrated the presence of large-scale disseminated and high-sulphide battery metals and PGE mineralization, similar to the Platreef in the Bushveld Complex2. Drill campaigns by the Company, complemented by a substantial historic drill database, are driving 3D models of Platreef-style mineralization in the five most advanced target areas, three of which are expected to become formal mineral resources by mid-2021. Multiple earlier-stage Platreef-style and reef-type targets are being advanced across the rest of the 32-kilometer length of the project based on strong correlations seen in soil and rock geochemistry, geophysical surveys, geologic mapping, and drilling.