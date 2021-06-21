checkAd

EQS-Adhoc INFICON - Save the Date

INFICON - Save the Date

21-Jun-2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Corporate Contact
Matthias Tröndle
Chief Financial Officer
+423 388 3510
matthias.troendle@inficon.com

Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, June 21, 2021

INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN) a worldwide leading provider of instrumentation and process control software for advanced industrial vacuum processes, invites analysts, journalists and investors to a Technology Day, scheduled for Wednesday November 24, 2021 from 10.00 a.m. until about 03.00 p.m. at INFICON AG, Balzers/Liechtenstein.

 

Vacuum technology is today a process and success-critical factor in a growing range of target industries. INFICON will provide insight into its technological background, product applications, and present current technological developments at its upcoming Technology Day.

 

Chief Executive Officer Lukas Winkler, the extended management team, as well as product and innovation specialists will present the latest product innovations and provide background information on current development trends in select target markets and the company's strategy.

 

The number of participants is limited. Please signal your interest in participating at the INFICON Technology Day by email to IR@inficon.com. Please also add your language preference (German or English) and specify your travel plans (by private car; by public transport). This information helps us plan the event according to your preferences. We will confirm your final participation by Email.

