Dolby Laboratories Names Marie Huwe to Lead Dolby.io

Seasoned Executive Brings Decades of API and Developer Experience to Accelerate Expansion of Dolby.io

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, today announced the appointment of Marie Huwe, a global business executive with a track record of building businesses and accelerating growth, as its Senior Vice President of Dolby.io.

“During Marie’s 20+ year career, she has been at the forefront of engagement and emerging trends within developer communities,” said Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO of Dolby Laboratories. “I am confident that Marie’s leadership experience combined with her passion and ability to reach new audiences will accelerate the growth of Dolby.io.”

“Dolby is enabling a wide array of audio, video, and voice experiences through Dolby.io,” said Marie Huwe, SVP of Dolby.io. “It’s an incredible opportunity to be a part of bringing the power of Dolby technologies to developers and content creators to create even more experiences in Dolby.”

Most recently, as Vice President of Technical Evangelism and Information at DocuSign, she was responsible for winning the hearts and minds of admins, developers, and ISVs, while enabling all customers and partners to do more with DocuSign and ultimately, establishing DocuSign’s first-class developer experience.

Prior to that, at Microsoft, Marie held general manager and leadership positions across developer tools, products, partnerships, and worldwide marketing. Through building out the Microsoft developer network and bringing the best of their technologies together she drove user and business growth. She also established the Imagine Cup – the student focused Hackathon that has become a huge global competition.

Launched in May 2020, Dolby.io is a media and communications platform designed to further broaden the opportunities to create, in Dolby, for the enterprise and application development space. With a set of easy-to-use, affordable, and powerful audio, voice, and video APIs, Dolby.io enables businesses and developers to enhance nearly any interaction or type of media to deliver premium communications, collaboration, and audiovisual experiences through their apps and services.

Marie earned her degree in Economics and Political Science from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

