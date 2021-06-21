checkAd

Mortsel, Belgium – June 21, 2021 – 5:40 p.m. CET

Within the framework of the share buyback program which was announced in the press release of March 10, 2021, Agfa-Gevaert NV proceeded with the purchase of own shares on the market of Euronext Brussels.

The authorization to acquire own shares was granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of May 12, 2020.

Agfa-Gevaert NV has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase
Agfa-Gevaert shares for a maximum amount of 50,000,000 Euro on its behalf under the terms of an initial discretionary mandate agreement with validity until March 31, 2022, effective as from April 1, 2021.

On June 18, 2021, the Agfa-Gevaert Group held 1,946,884 own shares, which represents 1.16% of the total number of shares of the Group.

Detailed operations per day:

Date Number of shares Average price (€) Minimum price (€) Maximum price (€) Total price (€)
           
June 14, 2021  50,000 3.8408 3.8300 3.8500  192,040.00
June 15, 2021  48,000 3.8112 3.7950 3.8300 182,937.60
June 16, 2021  26,636 3.7779 3.7600 3.7950       100,628.14
June 17, 2021  45,000 3.8264 3.7500 3.8550 172,188.00
June 18, 2021  45,000 3.8426 3.8000 3.8700       172,917.00
           
Total 214,636 3.8237     820,710.74

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2020, the Group realized a turnover of 1,709 million Euro.

Contact:
Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communication
T +32 (0) 3 444 71 24
E viviane.dictus@agfa.com

Johan Jacobs
Corporate Press Relations Manager
T +32 (0)3/444 80 15
E johan.jacobs@agfa.com

Attachment





