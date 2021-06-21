Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) wishes to confirm, as set forth in its press release of 14 June 2021, that shareholders are offered the opportunity to physically attend the 2020 annual general shareholders’ meeting to be held next week, on 29 June 2021, subject to strict compliance with the applicable Covid-19 sanitary measures (including not showing any symptoms, wearing of a face mask, keeping a distance of 1.5 metres from each other and disinfecting hands as well as other appropriate measures), at Brussels Expo, Room 1122, Place de Belgique 1, 1020 Brussels. Such possibility is in addition to the opportunity offered to shareholders to use the Lumi AGM platform to participate in the meeting digitally and to vote during the meeting on the items on the agenda as set out in the (revised) convening notice of the general meeting that is published on the Company’s website and in the Belgian Official Gazette and De Standaard. Shareholders who wish to attend the general meeting have to indicate, when notifying the Company of their intention to attend the meeting in accordance with the modalities set out in the (revised) convening notice and below, whether they will be attending the meeting digitally or physically.

As set out in the (revised) convening notice of the general meeting, in order to be able to participate to the annual general shareholders’ meeting, a holder of shares issued by the Company must, in accordance with article 7:134 §2 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, satisfy two conditions: (a) be registered as holder of shares on the registration date and (b) notify the Company, as described below.

(a) Registration: Firstly, the right for a holder of shares to participate to and, as applicable, to vote at the annual general shareholders’ meeting is only granted on the basis of the registration of the shares concerned, on the registration date mentioned in the (revised) convening notice, being 15 June 2021 at midnight, via registration, in the share register book for the shares concerned (for registered shares) or in the accounts of a certified account holder or the relevant settlement institution for the shares concerned (for dematerialised shares or shares in book-entry form).