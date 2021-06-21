checkAd

Cyral Joins the PagerDuty Technology Ecosystem With New Integration for On-Call Access Management

Cyral the first data security and governance solution built for the modern data cloud and the DevOps-first world, today announced a seamless integration with PagerDuty (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management. The PagerDuty platform makes it easy for customers to manage urgent, mission-critical work - and keep digital services always on. By integrating with PagerDuty, customers now have a simpler way to authenticate and authorize production database access for on-call engineers.

The joint solution improves team collaboration for reducing Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) and allows organizations to enforce least privilege at every step for incident response.

“Organizations today are moving at machine speed and cloud infrastructure teams often struggle to manage access to production data for incident response and troubleshooting. We’re excited about this PagerDuty integration,” said Manav Mital, CEO and Cofounder at Cyral. “PagerDuty is a highly respected market leader, and together with Cyral we are bringing tremendous value to enterprises in their ability to accelerate secure access, incident response and MTTR.”

“We are dedicated to expanding our security focused partner integrations and excited about Cyral joining our ecosystem,” said Steve Gross, Sr. Director, Global Technology Ecosystem, PagerDuty. “PagerDuty’s customers trust us to manage their digital operations. Engineering teams often have to jump through hoops to tackle time sensitive issues while cloud infrastructure teams need to unblock investigations and keep production data access secure. PagerDuty and Cyral customers will benefit with the ability to collaborate more securely and have more insights to better manage potential threats.”

With Cyral On-Call Access Management, organizations with PagerDuty can:

  • Centralize authentication using an existing identity provider, like Okta, Active Directory or GSuite
  • Grant just-in-time access for production issues to PagerDuty on-call engineers
  • Automatically limit access to production data services
  • Enable self-service for on-call engineers to grant limited access to others for troubleshooting
  • Close audit gaps with detailed activity logs of what data was exposed to whom

14 Day Free Trial: PagerDuty customers can try out the joint solution with Cyral today with a 14 day self-service trial. The trial allows organizations to get started in minutes without having to make any changes to their applications. Sign up for our Free Trial today

About Cyral

Cyral delivers enterprise data security and governance across all data services such as S3, Snowflake, Kafka, MongoDB, Oracle and more. The cloud-native service is built on a stateless interception technology that monitors all data endpoint activity in real-time and enables unified visibility, identity federation and granular access controls. Cyral automates workflows and enables collaboration between DevOps and Security teams to automate assurance and prevent data leakage. Cyral is venture-backed by Redpoint, A.Capital, Costanoa and SVCI. Follow the company on Twitter at @CyralInc.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers including GE, Vodafone, Box, and American Eagle Outfitters. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

