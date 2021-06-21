Prysmian Group Awarded $900M SOO Green HVDC Link Project, a Key Milestone in Building a US Clean Energy Grid

Partnership brings new HVDC transmission cable manufacturing capacity & jobs to the USMINNEAPOLIS, MN & MILAN, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / SOO Green HVDC Link today announced the selection of Prysmian Group - the worldwide leader in the …

MINNEAPOLIS, MN & MILAN, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / SOO Green HVDC Link today announced the selection of Prysmian Group - the worldwide leader in the energy and telecom cable system industry - as its preferred supplier of high-voltage direct current cable systems for this first-of-its-kind transmission project to be installed underground along existing railroad rights of way. The 2,100-megawatt interregional project considered the first link in a national clean energy grid, will connect two of the largest energy markets in the US. By linking the Midwest Independent System Operator (MISO) serving the central US, to the eastern PJM Interconnection, SOO Green will deliver abundant, low-cost renewable energy to population centers from Chicago to the mid-Atlantic region.

With a value of approximately $900 million, Prysmian Group will provide state-of-the-art ±525 kV class HVDC cable to reliably and efficiently transmit enough renewable energy to power more than 1.2 million homes. Award is subject to the finalization of contract. The construction part of the project, currently under finalization, will be performed by Jingoli Power and will be added to the overall contract value. Prysmian will be responsible for the full turnkey contract. The 350-mile-long project will require 700 miles of paired ±525 kV cross-linked polyethylene class cables installed underground primarily along existing railroad rights-of-way connecting SOO Green's converter station in northern Iowa to its Illinois converter station just west of Chicago. Cable production for the project is expected to start in 2023.

'As can be seen recently in Texas and California, the US must invest in its transmission infrastructure and SOO Green's underground rail co-location model is a game-changer that can be replicated nationwide to build a clean energy grid,' said Direct Connect CEO Trey Ward. 'Our partnership with Prysmian provides us with best-in-class cable to build a highly reliable and climate resilient transmission line to supply US households and business with affordable renewable energy for decades to come and bring manufacturing back to the US.'