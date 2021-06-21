checkAd

Prysmian Group Awarded $900M SOO Green HVDC Link Project, a Key Milestone in Building a US Clean Energy Grid

Autor: Accesswire
21.06.2021, 17:55  |  28   |   |   

Partnership brings new HVDC transmission cable manufacturing capacity & jobs to the USMINNEAPOLIS, MN & MILAN, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / SOO Green HVDC Link today announced the selection of Prysmian Group - the worldwide leader in the …

Partnership brings new HVDC transmission cable manufacturing capacity & jobs to the US

MINNEAPOLIS, MN & MILAN, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / SOO Green HVDC Link today announced the selection of Prysmian Group - the worldwide leader in the energy and telecom cable system industry - as its preferred supplier of high-voltage direct current cable systems for this first-of-its-kind transmission project to be installed underground along existing railroad rights of way. The 2,100-megawatt interregional project considered the first link in a national clean energy grid, will connect two of the largest energy markets in the US. By linking the Midwest Independent System Operator (MISO) serving the central US, to the eastern PJM Interconnection, SOO Green will deliver abundant, low-cost renewable energy to population centers from Chicago to the mid-Atlantic region.

Foto: Accesswire

With a value of approximately $900 million, Prysmian Group will provide state-of-the-art ±525 kV class HVDC cable to reliably and efficiently transmit enough renewable energy to power more than 1.2 million homes. Award is subject to the finalization of contract. The construction part of the project, currently under finalization, will be performed by Jingoli Power and will be added to the overall contract value. Prysmian will be responsible for the full turnkey contract. The 350-mile-long project will require 700 miles of paired ±525 kV cross-linked polyethylene class cables installed underground primarily along existing railroad rights-of-way connecting SOO Green's converter station in northern Iowa to its Illinois converter station just west of Chicago. Cable production for the project is expected to start in 2023.

'As can be seen recently in Texas and California, the US must invest in its transmission infrastructure and SOO Green's underground rail co-location model is a game-changer that can be replicated nationwide to build a clean energy grid,' said Direct Connect CEO Trey Ward. 'Our partnership with Prysmian provides us with best-in-class cable to build a highly reliable and climate resilient transmission line to supply US households and business with affordable renewable energy for decades to come and bring manufacturing back to the US.'

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prysmian Group Awarded $900M SOO Green HVDC Link Project, a Key Milestone in Building a US Clean Energy Grid Partnership brings new HVDC transmission cable manufacturing capacity & jobs to the USMINNEAPOLIS, MN & MILAN, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / SOO Green HVDC Link today announced the selection of Prysmian Group - the worldwide leader in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Empower Clinics and Pharmachoice Partner to Offer Kai Care Testing
Alset EHome International Inc. will Deliver First 20 EHomes with Tesla PV Solar Panels, Powerwalls ...
BK16 Update: Renewal of Prospecting License and Commencement of Phase II Evaluation
Mawson and BATCircle2.0 Co-Funding for the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Endorsement Agreement Secured with Anthony Joshua
Green Stream Holdings Takes Manhattan as Equity Partner with Intelligent Operational Technology ...
GlobeX Data Starts Sales of SekurMessenger with America Movil's Telcel - Aims to Replace WhatsApp ...
Rockland Resources' Geophysical Study Identifies Prospective Target Trend at Cole Gold Mines ...
Northern Dynasty Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$14.5 Million
Titel
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
MoSys, Inc. Closes $13 Million Registered Direct Offering
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services