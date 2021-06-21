

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.06.2021 / 18:13

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Wolfgang Last name(s): Grenke

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment

Publication of English version.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GRENKE AG

b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument ISIN: XS1262884171

b) Nature of the transaction

The debt instruments were transferred by Wolfgang Dieter Grenke due to a compensatory agreement.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 202010.00 EUR 3636180.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 202010.00 EUR 3636180.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-18; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

