EQS-Adhoc Investis expects net profit in the first half of 2021 to be significantly above previous year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.06.2021, 18:12  |  60   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Investis expects net profit in the first half of 2021 to be significantly above previous year

21-Jun-2021 / 18:12 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Investis expects a significantly higher valuation of its property portfolio for the first half of the year. The portfolio consists of over 167 buildings and was valued at CHF 1,490 million as of 31 December 2020. CBRE (Geneva) SA, acting as the independent external valuation expert for the entire Investis property portfolio since 2019, determines a significantly higher valuation of the property portfolio as of June 2021 due to further lower discount rates and additional like-for-like rental increases. The average real discount rate is expected to decrease to approx. 2.9% (as of December 2020 at 3.15%). This will lead to significantly higher revaluation gains in the range of around CHF 125-135 million.

In view of the expected revaluation gains and the continued solid performance of both segments, Properties and Real Estate Services, Investis expects a significantly higher net profit for the first half of 2021 than in the same period of the previous year.

Investor Relations/Media

Laurence Bienz, Head Investor & Media Relations
Tel.: +41 58 201 72 42, E-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com

About Investis Group
Founded in 1994, Investis group is a leading real-estate company in the Lake Geneva region and a national real estate services provider active in the two segments of Properties and Real Estate Services.

The portfolio of Investis consists almost exclusively of residential properties with apartments in the mid-price segment in the Lake Geneva region and was valued at CHF 1,490 million as at 31 December 2020. Investis Real Estate Services is active throughout Switzerland with well-known brands.For further information: www.investisgroup.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: INVESTIS Holding SA
Neumühlequai 6
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 201 7242
E-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com
ISIN: CH0325094297
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1210350

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1210350  21-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

Wertpapier


