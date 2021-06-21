checkAd

ISG to Publish Two Studies on Growing Data Analytics Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 18:08  |  53   |   |   

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched two research studies examining the growing data analytics market, with one study examining providers of analytics services and the second examining vendors of analytics platforms.

The study results will be published in two comprehensive ISG Provider Lens reports, Analytics Services and Analytics Platforms, both scheduled to be released in November. The reports will cover a range of services and platforms offered in the increasingly competitive data analytics market.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Beginning in July 2021, all ISG Provider Lens evaluations will feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

The new analytics reports will show how data analytics services providers and platform vendors are addressing the growing demand for related products and services, said Kathy Rudy, partner and chief data and analytics officer, ISG.

“The emergence of new technologies such as cloud computing, the IoT, data science, machine learning and deep learning has created opportunities for limitless applications and improvements in business performance,” she said. “It would not be an exaggeration to say that analytics is one of the key factors contributing to some companies outperforming their competitors.”

For the service providers report, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 100 data analytics service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the data analytics services space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants that will be covered are:

Seite 1 von 3
Information Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ISG to Publish Two Studies on Growing Data Analytics Market Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched two research studies examining the growing data analytics market, with one study examining providers of analytics services and the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
Vivendi and Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Sign an Agreement for the Sale of 10% of UMG’s ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) to Acquire 10% of the Ordinary Shares of ...
Air Liquide, Airbus and Groupe ADP Partner to Prepare Paris Airports for the Hydrogen Era
Ambarella Expands Security AI Vision SoC Portfolio With Two New Families; Doubles Resolution to ...
Gilead to Present More Than 70 Abstracts From Diverse Liver Disease Programs At The International ...
Getlink Sets Out Its 2025 Environmental Plan
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.06.21
ISG to Publish Study on Providers of Public Cloud Services
17.06.21
ISG Launches 2021 ISG Star of Excellence Awards
14.06.21
Cloud Solutions for Serverless Computing, Building Security Named ISG Startup Challenge Winners
09.06.21
ISG Partners with Cognigy to Bring Benefits of Conversational AI to Clients
02.06.21
ISG Launches Expanded Global Cybersecurity Unit to Help Clients Contend with Growing Threats
27.05.21
ISG to Offer Advice on Mitigating Cloud, Vendor Risks in June Webinars