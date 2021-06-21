ISG to Publish Two Studies on Growing Data Analytics Market

The study results will be published in two comprehensive ISG Provider Lens reports, Analytics Services and Analytics Platforms, both scheduled to be released in November. The reports will cover a range of services and platforms offered in the increasingly competitive data analytics market.

Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched two research studies examining the growing data analytics market, with one study examining providers of analytics services and the second examining vendors of analytics platforms.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Beginning in July 2021, all ISG Provider Lens evaluations will feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

The new analytics reports will show how data analytics services providers and platform vendors are addressing the growing demand for related products and services, said Kathy Rudy, partner and chief data and analytics officer, ISG.

“The emergence of new technologies such as cloud computing, the IoT, data science, machine learning and deep learning has created opportunities for limitless applications and improvements in business performance,” she said. “It would not be an exaggeration to say that analytics is one of the key factors contributing to some companies outperforming their competitors.”

For the service providers report, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 100 data analytics service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the data analytics services space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants that will be covered are: