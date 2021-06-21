WISeKey launches its new WISeID Cloud Storage Service

Geneva & Zug, Switzerland, June 21, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, NASDAQ: WKEY, SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company today announced the launch of its new WISeID Cloud Storage service, as a new addition to the WISeID platform for digital identity and cybersecurity services.

Launched in 2019, the WISeID platform was built using WISeKey’s digital certificates and other innovative technologies. The evolution of the WISeID Cloud Storage service represents a stronger focus on cloud services and integration with internet applications, enabling customers and partners to adopt the WISeID ecosystem for digital identity to secure access to online services.

Since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, the imposed need to enable teleworking has forced users to increasingly rely on cloud services, but this trend also implies higher security risks, especially when conventional cloud storage services are used to store and/or share highly confidential information. COVID-19 pandemic has upended how companies work and operate securely remotely. The increased volume of employees working from home using video conferencing and collaboration services is stressing back-end support services and increasing traffic on networks that connect users to these services. Only providers with a trusted robust and abundant architecture that deliver an uninterrupted customer cloud experience, such as WISeKey, will be able to manage the increased load.

The new features of WISeID Cloud Storage service enable users to keep a protected file storage in the cloud, in servers secured by WISeKey’s Swiss technologies. WISeID Cloud Storage can be used to store confidential documents in a personal cloud safe area and securely share with other WISeID users, removing risks for eavesdropping and privacy loss. The service, developed in partnership with NextCloud, facilitates ubiquitous access to users’ personal files through multiple secure interfaces, like web browser, mobile applications for iOS and Android devices and desktop applications for Windows, Mac and Linux. Being part of the WISeID ecosystem, the service will soon be enhanced with digital signatures and other security features.