Former Seattle Storm CEO Appointed to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Board of Directors

Gig Harbor, Washington, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW) ("Harbor" "Harbor Custom Homes” or the "Company"),, an innovative and market-leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced that shareholders have elected Karen Bryant to the Company's Board of Directors at the annual shareholder meeting held on Tuesday June 8, 2021, effective immediately. Ms. Bryant will be an independent director in accordance with the applicable rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

For 25 years, Karen Bryant has run high-profile organizations, navigating complex internal and external dynamics while driving business growth and operational excellence. Ms. Bryant was at the helm of women’s professional basketball for 18 years – serving as General Manager of the Seattle Reign and then, ultimately, as President and CEO of the Seattle Storm from 2008 through 2014. Under her leadership, the Seattle Storm won two WNBA Championships, set multiple attendance and revenue records, and established itself as one of the WNBA’s premier franchises. In 2014, Ms. Bryant started and led a management consulting firm until one of her clients, Atavus Sports, appointed her CEO in 2016. With Atavus, Ms. Bryant led a three-year process of market research, competitive analysis, customer discovery, product development, and sales. In Fall 2019, Atavus was acquired by a private equity firm in a successful exit. After a successful 13-year run as CEO for two organizations, Ms. Bryant returned to her management consulting firm in March 2020. Ms. Bryant also serves as an Executive Coach to business leaders and entrepreneurs and is well-recognized for leading high-performing teams. Ms. Bryant’s recognition includes Seattle Sports Commission Executive of the Year, Sports Business Journal Gamechanger, Puget Sound Business Journal Woman of Influence, Greater Seattle Business Association Businessperson of the Year Finalist, and Girl Scouts of Western Washington Woman of Distinction. Ms. Bryant was a scholarship athlete at Seattle University and the University of Washington, where she graduated in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication.