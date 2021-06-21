checkAd

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 18:19  |  55   |   |   

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company)

21 June 2021

Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:

  VOTES
FOR 		%
FOR 		VOTES
AGAINST 		%
AGAINST 		VOTES
TOTAL 		% OF ISC
VOTED 		VOTES
WITHHELD
RESOLUTION 1 21,945,551 99.75% 55,908 0.25% 22,001,459 31.99% 7,079
RESOLUTION 2 21,941,242 99.73% 59,002 0.27% 22,000,244 31.99% 8,293
RESOLUTION 3 21,706,710 98.88% 246,377 1.12% 21,953,087 31.92% 55,450
RESOLUTION 4 21,852,757 99.60% 87,457 0.40% 21,940,214 31.91% 68,323
RESOLUTION 5 21,817,039 99.50% 109,126 0.50% 21,926,165 31.88% 82,372
RESOLUTION 6 21,845,778 99.54% 101,583 0.46% 21,947,361 31.92% 61,175
RESOLUTION 7 21,824,767 99.56% 95,784 0.44% 21,920,551 31.88% 87,987
RESOLUTION 8 21,304,461 97.12% 631,409 2.88% 21,935,870 31.90% 72,667
RESOLUTION 9 21,812,197 99.38% 135,227 0.62% 21,947,424 31.92% 61,112
RESOLUTION 10 21,370,636 98.51% 322,805 1.49% 21,693,441 31.55% 315,097
RESOLUTION 11 21,687,703 98.88% 244,891 1.12% 21,932,594 31.89% 75,943
RESOLUTION 12 21,324,843 97.39% 570,986 2.61% 21,895,829 31.84% 112,708
RESOLUTION 13 21,851,179 99.44% 122,303 0.56% 21,973,482 31.95% 35,055
RESOLUTION 14 21,737,610 98.99% 221,426 1.01% 21,959,036 31.93% 49,501

Notes:
The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.
Votes "For" include discretionary votes.
All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

There were 68,767,055 shares ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote. 4,145,945 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights. 

A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:  

Andy Lewis, Claire Barnett, Legal & Company Secretary, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000 

James Caddy, Investor Relations, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000  

Media:

Ed Gascoigne Pees, Eddie Livingstone-Learmonth, Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4993





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”) 21 June 2021 Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering (1) 
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
OPKO Health to Develop and Commercialize RAYALDEE in Greater China with Nicoya Therapeutics
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus