Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:

VOTES

FOR %

FOR VOTES

AGAINST %

AGAINST VOTES

TOTAL % OF ISC

VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD RESOLUTION 1 21,945,551 99.75% 55,908 0.25% 22,001,459 31.99% 7,079 RESOLUTION 2 21,941,242 99.73% 59,002 0.27% 22,000,244 31.99% 8,293 RESOLUTION 3 21,706,710 98.88% 246,377 1.12% 21,953,087 31.92% 55,450 RESOLUTION 4 21,852,757 99.60% 87,457 0.40% 21,940,214 31.91% 68,323 RESOLUTION 5 21,817,039 99.50% 109,126 0.50% 21,926,165 31.88% 82,372 RESOLUTION 6 21,845,778 99.54% 101,583 0.46% 21,947,361 31.92% 61,175 RESOLUTION 7 21,824,767 99.56% 95,784 0.44% 21,920,551 31.88% 87,987 RESOLUTION 8 21,304,461 97.12% 631,409 2.88% 21,935,870 31.90% 72,667 RESOLUTION 9 21,812,197 99.38% 135,227 0.62% 21,947,424 31.92% 61,112 RESOLUTION 10 21,370,636 98.51% 322,805 1.49% 21,693,441 31.55% 315,097 RESOLUTION 11 21,687,703 98.88% 244,891 1.12% 21,932,594 31.89% 75,943 RESOLUTION 12 21,324,843 97.39% 570,986 2.61% 21,895,829 31.84% 112,708 RESOLUTION 13 21,851,179 99.44% 122,303 0.56% 21,973,482 31.95% 35,055 RESOLUTION 14 21,737,610 98.99% 221,426 1.01% 21,959,036 31.93% 49,501

Notes:

The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.

Votes "For" include discretionary votes.

All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

There were 68,767,055 shares ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote. 4,145,945 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights.

A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

