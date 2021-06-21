checkAd

Teck Announces Appointment of Brianne Metzger-Doran as Vice President, Health and Safety

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today announced the appointment of Brianne Metzger-Doran as Vice President, Health and Safety, effective June 14, 2021.

“Brianne’s extensive experience in health and safety, continuous improvement, and risk management and compliance make her ideally suited to lead Teck’s health and safety program,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. “Her background and expertise will help advance our health and safety journey and achieve our vision of everyone going home safe and healthy every day.”

Ms. Metzger-Doran holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in Environmental Engineering from Tulane University, as well as a Master of Science in Management and a Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering, both from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Teck
As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Green metals and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Teck Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com 

Teck Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com 





