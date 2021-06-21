checkAd

Agora to Work with HP to Power Real Time Engagement in OMEN Oasis

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 18:35  |  29   |   |   

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement (RTE) APIs, today announced it is working  with HP Inc. to power RTE for OMEN Oasis - a feature currently in beta and available through OMEN Gaming Hub which is pre-installed on all OMEN PCs. The collaboration will integrate Agora's voice, video, messaging, and interactive live streaming technology into OMEN Oasis to allow up to 16 people to play their favorite titles together in virtual watch party rooms.

Agora inc logo

"We are excited to work with HP to integrate the power of real-time engagement into OMEN Oasis," said Reggie Yativ, CRO and COO at Agora. "Together, we have worked to create an experience that will empower millions of OMEN community members and gamers to chat and engage with each other in real-time, no matter what corner of the globe they or their friends live in." 

Agora Software Development Kit (SDK) will power OMEN Oasis using Agora's proprietary global Software-Defined Real-Time Network (SD-RTN), allowing gamers to engage in real-time, low-latency gameplay and share in the amazing gaming experience provided on all OMEN devices.

To learn more about OMEN Oasis and download it today, visit https://www.omen.com/us/en/oasis.html. For more information about Agora and its partnerships, visit: www.agora.io.

About Agora

Agora is a Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora's platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/240347/agora_inc_logo.jpg  



Agora (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Agora to Work with HP to Power Real Time Engagement in OMEN Oasis SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement (RTE) APIs, today announced it is working  with HP Inc. to power RTE for OMEN Oasis - a feature currently in beta …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EAN Congress: COVID-19 leads to significant cognitive and behavioural problems in patients
Newgen Cited as a 'Strong Performer' for Content Platforms by an Independent Research Firm
Offshore Support Vessel Market Worth $26.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Increased and Evolving Threats Heighten the Demand for Port Security Solutions and Enhanced Safety ...
Aircraft Tires Market Will Register Higher Application of Kevlar in Tire Manufacturing: Future Market Insights
Improvements in Economics of Processing Equip Producers in Feather Meal Market With New Revenue Streams Across Applications, Market to Clock CAGR of 8.6% During 2020 - 2030: TMR
Calcium Silicate Insulation Market worth $320 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Announces Top-Line Results From Phase 2 Study of Nezulcitinib In ...
Rising Diabetic Patients Pool Prompts High Demand for Smart Insulin Pens, Market Estimated to be valued at US$ 70.4 Mn by 2027 End: TMR
Meghan's Choix is an exciting new London based boutique brand that have recently launched their new ...
Titel
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
Companies Jockeying for Position in $106 Billion EdTech Market; Who's in Front
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
Novavax Announces Positive Results from First Study of Influenza Vaccine and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Bactiguard-coated Zimmer Biomet trauma implants for infection prevention launched in select EMEA ...
Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size To Reach $446 Billion By 2028, Advent Of Technologically Advanced Healthcare Solutions Incorporating A.I., and IoT To Witness High Adoption Rates: Grand View Research, Inc.
Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia, A Breathtaking Luxury Mountain Resort, Debuts June 2021
For the First Time in the World: Experience 9 Sensational NFT Museums
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.06.21
Agora Launches Agora App Builder for Highly Customized Video Chat and Live Streaming Apps for Creators and Companies - No Coding Required