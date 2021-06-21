DGAP-News: MainOne / Key word(s): Miscellaneous MainOne,West Africa's Leading Carrier-neutral data center provider to unveil data center in Appolonia City , Accra 21.06.2021 / 19:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ACCRA, Ghana, June 21, 2021/ -- MainOne (www.MainOne.net/), the leading provider of connectivity, cloud and data center solutions in West Africa is set to launch the Appolonia Data Center of its subsidiary, MDXi.

The new facility which is located 20 kilometers from the center of Accra, Ghana will expand MainOne's already robust infrastructure and service profile in West Africa. It was built to cater to the increasing demand for colocation and interconnection services by multinationals and businesses seeking shared services for their ICT resources in a world-class facility.

Speaking on the upcoming launch, Gbenga Adegbiji, Chief Operating Officer, MDXi stated that "Appolonia Data Center is a state-of-the-art facility that is being built to the highest standards required for today's digital infrastructure and consistent with the MainOne brand. With the assurance of high quality of service designed to meet business requirements for digital colocation and cloud infrastructure, the Appolonia (Accra) Data Centre will provide a highly secured,resilient and scalable solution for our customers''. Adegbiji further said "the operations of the Uptime Tier III certified Appolonia data center will be based on the global MDXI Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) which have been proven with 100% facility uptime of the Lekki Data Centre since its launch in 2015".

Set for launch in June 2021, the 100-rack Appolonia Data Center offers customers the opportunity to host infrastructure in a facility guaranteed to provide high levels of availability and rich connectivity with a global network of customers, partners and suppliers thus ensuring 24x7 online delivery of services to businesses.